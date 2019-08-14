(Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives photo)

Feds to fund Indigenous energy projects in B.C. and Alberta

Projects could include creation of business plans, training programs or engagement forums

The federal government is providing up to $6 million in funding to help Indigenous communities in B.C. and Alberta increase their participation in energy infrastructure projects.

Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi made the announcement Wednesday.

Funds will be provided through the Indigenous Natural Resource Partnerships program.

A statement from Natural Resources Canada describes the program as a one-year initiative aimed at supporting Indigenous business development as well as Aboriginal communities and organizations interested in energy projects.

Successful projects could include creation of business plans or feasibility studies, training programs, engagement forums or other activities designed to boost participation in energy infrastructure development.

Natural Resources Canada says funding preference will go to B.C. or Alberta groups proposing projects that will be substantially completed by next March.

RELATED: Indigenous energy summit includes session on pipeline ownership options

Sohi says the partnerships program recognizes that Indigenous peoples are leaders in a cleaner, more resilient energy future.

“We are proud to partner with communities to increase participation and enable the development of innovative energy projects that will have benefits for generations to come.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Lyft to launch ride-hailing in Lower Mainland before end of year
Next story
B.C. repaying fees after national building code access made free

Just Posted

Man that named Revelstoke Dam as potential terrorist target may be released

Former refugee Othman Ayad Hamdan may be released to Enderby while awaiting deportation

Revelstoke’s Liam Harrap is competing on The Great Canadian Baking Show

CBC announced the 10 competitors for Season 3 on Aug. 14

Revelstoke roads and weather: sun and cloud later in the day

High 25 degrees

‘I’m a survivor’: 90-year-old gardener still growing strong

Revelstokian Clancey Boettger spends five hours a day in his vegetable patch, giving away most of it

Coun. DeHart hands out movie tickets for helmet safety

Farming Karma’s apple soda campaign brings in city councillor

VIDEO: Trudeau broke ethics law in SNC-Lavalin affair, watchdog says

Commissioner says prime minister improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

Plan chosen for safety upgrades at Balmoral intersection

Once the project is complete no left turns onto Highway 1 at Balmoral will be allowed.

Family on way to a wedding when girl, 4, killed in Kootenay highway crash

The Alberta family was travelling through B.C. for a wedding when their RV was in a serious collision

Cause of death unknown in Langley teens suspected overdose at skate park: father

Toxicology tests have been ordered to determine if drugs are the reason for 14-year-old’s death

Dangerous pass caught on dash cam near Salmon Arm

The incident occurred Saturday morning

VIDEO: Corvette stuck beneath semi-truck in Central Okanagan

The lane has been re-opened and traffic is moving again

Kelowna properties tied to alleged $220M in stock fraud

B.C. Civil Forfeiture Office wants to seize $1.6-million Kelowna home and $524,000 Big White condo

From Mexico to Vernon: motorcycle tour to finish in Okanagan

The 44th annual Three Flags Classic Motorcycle Tour will make its final stop in Vernon on Sept. 2

New winemaker hired at Lunessence Winery in Summerland

Maxime Legris has worked as a winemaker in Ontario, New Zealand and British Columbia

Most Read