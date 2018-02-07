Find Your Fit makes Okanagan stops

Career choices on tap in Lumby Thursday, Summerland Tuesday

Okanagan students are invited to come find their fit Thursday.

The Find Your Fit tour stop in Lumby is a great opportunity for students to get valuable hands-on experience with helpful career-planning tools.

WorkBC’s Find Your Fit tour will be at Charles Bloom Secondary school on Thursday from 3:30 to 7 p.m.

“Tech, health care and construction are just a few of the industries in the Thompson-Okanagan that have a growing need for skilled British Columbians,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training. “The Find Your Fit tour stop in Lumby is an opportunity for students and parents to find the industry that is the best career fit for them.”

Students can visit up to 16 career-activity stations where they can take part in hands-on, career-related activities like creating digital graphics, completing an electrical circuit and taking someone’s blood pressure. These activities will help students uncover their strengths and interests, giving them the knowledge they need to get started with their career planning. They can then move on to a labour market information station, where they can dig deeper into a career of their choice.

Industries such as tourism, tech and health care will need a broad range of skilled British Columbians. The Find Your Fit tour stop in Lumby is a unique opportunity to get insight into in-demand careers from a diverse range of industries that are important to building a strong, sustainable and innovative 21st-century economy that works for everyone.

The Find Your Fit tour builds on the government’s commitment to provide British Columbians with the services they need by giving them the information to help them make decisions about education and training.

The Find Your Fit tour and WorkBC.ca are first steps for all British Columbians on a journey to discovering information about a variety of exciting careers that will build a brighter future for individuals, families and communities, and help build a better B.C. for everyone.

Find Your Fit tour dates are available online at: https://www.workbc.ca/Jobs-Careers/Find-Your-Fit-Tour/Upcoming-Events.aspx

Following the stop in Lumby, the Find Your Fit’s only other Okanagan stop will be in Summerland Tuesday.


newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Real estate sales picking up

Just Posted

Semi driver killed in collision with commercial vehicle on Highway 1

Emergency personnel responding to one collision east of Sicamous when second occurs

Highway 1 to reopen following crash

A collision between two semi-trucks shut down the Trans-Canada Tuesday night

Alberta’s B.C. wine ban condemned by Kelowna West byelection candidates

Ban called ‘petty,’ ‘ugly side’ of politics and ‘sabre-rattling’

Winter storm bears down on Revelstoke

Environment Canada forecasting between 30 and 50 cm by Wednesday night

Column: Food is a bridge

There is a talmudic story I know. It’s about how food can… Continue reading

Meet Morgan, the Shuswap’s snow shovelling dog

Newfoundland dog can also rescue swimmers, fetch beer and clean up garbage

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

AirBnB to pay sales tax in B.C.

AirBnB will begin collecting the 8 per cent PST and the up-to-3 percent MRDT

Special prosecutor appointed after alleged death threat at Nanaimo city hall

B.C. Prosecution Service advises that Michael Klein was assigned to the file on Feb. 2

Column: Turning a blind eye has deadly consequences

Too much snow, gas prices too high, too many potholes. These are… Continue reading

Canadians luke warm about Olympics without NHL presence

Will hockey fans tune in the Olympics without NHL players participating?

Top 10 things you didn’t know about life-jackets

Mandatory life-jackets being considered in the wake of Tofino whale watching strategy report

BCHL Today: West K whomps Eagles and Interior titans clash

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Find Your Fit makes Okanagan stops

Career choices on tap in Lumby Thursday, Summerland Tuesday

Most Read

  • Find Your Fit makes Okanagan stops

    Career choices on tap in Lumby Thursday, Summerland Tuesday