A low-speed autonomous shuttle rides past a taxi during a demonstration on roads around government buildings in Ottawa, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Statistics Canada says domestic firms that invested in robots over since the late 1990s have actually expanded their workforce, suggesting a less than “apocalyptic” result for workers overall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A low-speed autonomous shuttle rides past a taxi during a demonstration on roads around government buildings in Ottawa, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Statistics Canada says domestic firms that invested in robots over since the late 1990s have actually expanded their workforce, suggesting a less than “apocalyptic” result for workers overall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Firms with more robots also have more workers overall, Statistics Canada study says

Firms that invested in robots were also likely to cut the number of managers

Statistics Canada says domestic firms that invested in robots since the late 1990s have also expanded their human workforces, suggesting a less than “apocalyptic” result for workers overall.

The findings released today show that over two decades, firms that invested in automation had workforces 15 per cent larger relative to other companies in the same industry.

Overall increases were from bumps in high-skilled jobs, such as programmers, that require university degrees, and low-skilled workers with high-school diplomas or less.

Those in the middle, such as trades workers, were more likely to not be replaced once a robot arrived.

Firms that invested in robots were also likely to cut the number of managers, the analysis says, giving workers more control over decisions and performance incentives.

The studies released today are based on administrative data from companies that added robots and automation to their activities between 1996 and 2017.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Technology

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada crawling toward AI regulatory regime, but experts say reform is urgent

Just Posted

Fred Lynn On MacD W Shoulder this October, near Rogers Pass. (Photo by Olivier Denis-Larocque)
Get an annual winter permit says Parks Canada to Rogers Pass users

Daily permits may not be available but system will be enforced

The recipients of the 2019 Spirit of Revelstoke Award. (Submitted/ Revelstoke Community Futures)
Nominate volunteers for annual Spirit of Revelstoke award

The deadline is Nov. 20

Downtown Revelstoke. (Photo - Okanagan College)
City wants feedback on regulating short term rentals

The survey deadline is Nov. 13

The scene of a serious crash on Highway 33 in Kelowna that killed one and severely injured two others on June 20, 2018. (File)
Driver accused in fatal 2018 Highway 33 crash to stand trial in Kelowna

The crash left one person dead and two severely injured

Scary trio. (Photo by Jenna Low)
Revelstoke dresses up for Halloween

Festivities looked different due to COVID-19 but the costumes were just as good

Dimitry Montigny embraces Jessica Peloquin, left, after laying flowers in front of Suzanne Clermont’s house in Quebec City, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Clermont was named as one of two people killed Saturday night by a man wielding a sword. Peloquin, who took the 911 call, was in tears. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
‘It’s unbelievable’: Quebec City residents mourn victims of deadly sword attack

The identities of the five people injured in the attack are protected by a publication ban

Traffic is down 90 per cent and revenues 80 per cent in the COVID-19 pandemic, Vancouver International Airport CEO Tamara Vrooman says. (YVR photo)
B.C. tourism looks to COVID-19 rapid testing to begin recovery

Airports start programs to ease quarantine rules on travellers

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Vandalism spree damages Kamloops businesses

The incidents took place Nov. 1 about 1 a.m.

Party goers in Vancouver on Halloween, Oct. 31, 2020, in large crowds despite the ongoing pandemic. (Screenshot)
Crowds of hostile partiers, stabbings, a car fire: Vancouver police busy on Halloween weekend

Vancouver police responded to over 800 calls for service during a 24 hour time period

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Man arrested after fight with baseball bat breaks out at Kamloops bus loops

The incident took place on the afternoon of Halloween

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

RCMP file photo (Black Press file photo)
Merritt man who allegedly pointed gun taken down in high-risk arrest

A 33-year-old man was arrested on scene

William and Marg Taylor perished on the Oct. 27 apartment fire in Penticton’s Clarence House apartments.
Obituary identifies Penticton fire victims

Condolences pour in for William and Margaret Taylor who perished in the Oct. 27 blaze

Booklet covers for two of the holiday stamps being released by Canada Post on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (Canada Post)
PHOTOS: Canada Post releases four new stamps to brighten up the 2020 holiday season

Collection features one Nativity inspired scene and three secular folk artist pieces

Most Read