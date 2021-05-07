Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services responded to a fire at the Revelstoke Community Energy Corporation site Feb. 11, 2021. It was the fourth fire at the facility since it was built in 2005. (Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services photo)

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services responded to a fire at the Revelstoke Community Energy Corporation site Feb. 11, 2021. It was the fourth fire at the facility since it was built in 2005. (Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services photo)

Future uncertain for City of Revelstoke owned company

RCEC is using a backup system to provide heating after a fire forced the facility offline

It could be months before Revelstoke Community Energy Corporation (RCEC) reopens after a fire forced the utility offline.

In February, the Revelstoke fire department responded to a fire at the city-owned corporation. The facility is currently using a backup propane-burning system to supply heat to customers.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Revelstoke fire department responds to fire at Revelstoke Community Energy Corporation

Larry Marchand, manager of the corporation said the fire resulted from a failed thermo-oil pipe, which leaked oil into the combustion chamber. He said the issue is a design flaw with the construction from when the building was built in 2005.

This is the second fire in less than a year. The previous one occurred in November as a result of a similar problem. In total, during the corporation’s 16 years of operation there have been four fires.

The most serious was in 2015, when damages and revenue lost totalled more than $1.6 million. Those costs were covered by insurance.

Marchand said the fire in February was not nearly as damaging as the 2015 blaze, which almost consumed the building.

READ MORE: UPDATD: Extent of damage at Revelstoke bio-energy plant being investigated

Mayor Gary Sulz said the frequency of fires at the facility is concerning and not sustainable.

“We can’t continue this way. We need to figure it out,” he said.

Sulz said he is waiting to read a report about the latest fire, afterwards the corporation will decide what to do and when the utility could be operational again.

In 2019, Sulz sent a letter to intervene in Fortis BC’s proposed rate change to lower the price of propane, saying that if approved, the subsidy would make the community energy provider no longer competitive.

The province approved the propane subsidy last fall. Since then, Revelstoke customers have paid similar rates to natural gas.

Marchand said with the propane lower rates, RCEC is still competitive, but just barely.

Sulz said the rate change is concerning for RCEC, however, with B.C.’s carbon tax, the price for propane should increase. On April 1, 2021, B.C’s carbon tax rate rose from $40 to $45 per ton. The rate is scheduled to increase to $50 per tonne by next April.

Some of the utility customers include: Downie’s dry kilns, the arena, Revelstoke Secondary School, Begbie View Elementary, Revelstoke Community and Aquatic Centre, St. Francis Catholic Church, city hall, the Revelstoke Federal Building (which houses Parks Canada and Canada Post) and the Col River Manor.

Sulz said with pricing and the facility’s current closures, there is uncertainty in the corporation’s future.

However, the city is not looking to sell the utility.

“That’s currently not on the radar,” Sulz said.

Over the years, the city has tried to sell the utility, but was never successful.

When it was built, RCEC was the first community energy system in B.C and was meant to reduce fly ash/smoke, contribute to the local economy and provide stable long-term energy pricing.

It has rarely reported profit. According to its latest financial reports, the company owes millions in debt and unpaid dividends to the city — the company’s main shareholder.

READ MORE: City of Revelstoke company owes millions

Regardless, Sulz said the corporation saves the city money with cheaper energy bills and helps to reduce greenhouse gases in our community.

Whatever happens, Marchand said the company will continue to have a future providing green power to many of the larger buildings of Revelstoke.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Alternative energy

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Forecast calls for B.C. home sales to ‘explode,’ then drop off
Next story
Amazon adds new facilities in Langley, Pitt Meadows, Delta, Vancouver

Just Posted

Revelstoke’s Mayor Gary Sulz getting his COVID-19 vaccination on April 5. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke is leading B.C.’s interior on vaccinations: Interior Health

Approximately 70% of the community has first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services responded to a fire at the Revelstoke Community Energy Corporation site Feb. 11, 2021. It was the fourth fire at the facility since it was built in 2005. (Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services photo)
Future uncertain for City of Revelstoke owned company

RCEC is using a backup system to provide heating after a fire forced the facility offline

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Vanilla flavouring contains goo from beaver butts

Your morning start for Friday, May 7, 2021

Pharmacist Barbara Violo arranges all the empty vials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines that she has provided to customers at the Junction Chemist which is an independent pharmacy during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto, on Monday, April 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C.’s 1st vaccine-induced blood clot case detected in Interior Health

Interior Health also recorded 52 new cases of COVID-19

Before the pandemic, Rebecca Martin said she felt like the world was her oyster, but in the spring of 2020 the oyster snapped shut. According to Revelstoke’s Well-being survey results, the pandemic has been particularly hard on young people. (Contributed)
I ❤️ Revy: ‘Any sense of future and freedom I had was lost’

Revelstoke survey says youth age 18-25 were most impacted by COVID-19 restrictions

Protesters attempt to stop clear-cutting of old-growth trees in Fairy Creek near Port Renfrew. (Will O’Connell photo)
VIDEO: Workers, activists clash at site of Vancouver Island logging operation

Forest license holders asking for independent investigation into incident

An unused fruit stand at Highway 97 and Road 1 went up in flames Thursday night. (Oliver Fire Department)
Abandoned South Okanagan fruit stand fire considered suspicious

The timing of the midnight fire is one reason the fire is suspicious

A woman checks out a jobs advertisement sign during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto in April 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Kelowna’s unemployment rate jumps in April, remains one of Canada’s lowest

Kelowna had the fifth-lowest unemployment rate of major centres across the country in April

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Junior A team Coquitlam Express is offering all Tri-City residents who get vaccinated against COVID-19 a free ticket to one of their games. (Facebook/Coquitlam Express)
B.C. hockey team offering free tickets to hometown fans who get the COVID-19 vaccine

‘We know the only way to get fans back is people getting vaccinated,’ says Express’ general manager Tali Campbell

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon speaks in the B.C. legislature, describing work underway to make a small business and tourism aid package less restrictive, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C.’s latest COVID-19 restrictions cost thousands of service jobs

Part-time workers set back again by spike in virus spread

The Tolko Mill in Kelowna on Feb. 2, 2018. (File)
Tolko receives extension for environmental assessment of defunct Kelowna mill

The extension gives Tolko time to decommission, remove structures at the site

Fun 4 All Pet Resort is closed for two weeks following a COVID-19 outbreak among staff. (Fun 4 All photo)
COVID closes Vernon dog daycare

Two staff members test positive at dog boarding centre

A sign indicating face coverings are required by the establishment is pictured on the front door of a business in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. COVID-19 cases have been on a steady increase in the province of British Columbia over the past week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward A sign indicating face coverings are required by the establishment is pictured on the front door of a business in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. COVID-19 cases have been on a steady increase in the province of British Columbia over the past week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Leaked report shows detailed B.C. COVID-19 data not being released to public

Documents obtained by the Vancouver Sun show cases broken down by neighbourhoods

Most Read