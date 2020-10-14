Accelerate Okanagan is launching the Digital Economy: Rapid Response + Resiliency (DER3) Program in response to COVID-19. The program will help businesses from Salmon Arm to Osoyoos enter or expand into the increasingly online economy. (Contributed)

Accelerate Okanagan is launching the Digital Economy: Rapid Response + Resiliency (DER3) Program in response to COVID-19. The program will help businesses from Salmon Arm to Osoyoos enter or expand into the increasingly online economy. (Contributed)

Get web savvy: New program schools Okanagan businesses

Accelerate Okanagan is offering its DER3 program in response to COVID-19

An Okanagan-based organization is offering help to small businesses looking for ways to adapt to the digital world in the wake of COVID-19.

Accelerate Okanagan is launching the Digital Economy: Rapid Response + Resiliency (DER3) program that will connect small businesses with digital service providers and experts, helping them break into or expand their presence in the digital economy.

The program is open to people, small- or medium-sized businesses in the Okanagan from Salmon Arm to Osoyoos, and offers guided one-on-one consultations for those looking to expand their online presence or put in place tech-based tools to better serve their needs.

When required, the program will also match businesses with local service providers who can deliver contracted solutions.

“Our goal is to work with local businesses and meet them where they are. Whether they’ve tried to break into the digital space before, or they are stepping into it for the first time, we’re going to help them succeed in expanding their opportunities,” said Richard Takai, DER3 business advisor at Accelerate Okanagan.

“We’ll be able to identify where we think their next steps should be and with whom. We have an extensive network of digital service providers and tech experts who are ready and waiting to help.”

READ MORE: Innovation Centre prepares to open doors to Vernon co-workers

The program takes a collaborative approach, weaving together tech and the “human element,” which the non-profit organization said is especially important for those battling the challenges posed by COVID-19, who lack experience in the digital sphere.

“DER3 isn’t just for companies looking to improve their websites or host a webinar. There is more to going online than just having a website. This program is for any business, solopreneur or non-profit that needs support in the digital, tech space,” said Aidan Cole, program advisor at Accelerate Okanagan. “If you’re having a difficult time introducing a digital component to your business, it’s worth seeing exactly what we can offer. There’s no upfront cost, no risk. We just want to help you succeed.”

The program is an Innovate BC initiative with funding from Western Economic Diversification. It’s also being offered elsewhere in the province in regions including Greater Victoria; Central Island, Northern Island, Sunshine Coast & Gulf Islands; Okanagan Valley; Kootenays; Central Interior B.C.; North Central B.C.

To learn more or apply for the program, or to apply as a digital service provider looking to support local businesses, visit accelerateokanagan.com.

READ MORE: Small Business Week goes virtual in Okanagan

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Small Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. parties battle over tax promises to recover from COVID-19

Just Posted

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services responded to a structure fire and vehicle fire at a commercial property on Highway 23 south on Monday, Oct. 12. (Submitted/Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services)
Revelstoke fire department responds to structure fire on Thanksgiving

14 firefighters responded on Monday evening

Mail in ballot, provincial election 2020 (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Around 10% of voters in Columbia River Revelstoke requested a vote-by-mail ballot

Ballots are due by Oct. 24, general election day

Winter tires or chains are required on most highway routes in BC from Oct. 1 to April 30. (Black Press Media File Photo)
How to stay safe on the roads this winter in the Okanagan

Winter is coming…

The ferry didn’t come into contact with the vehicle. Photo: B.C. government
Woman drives vehicle into water near Upper Arrow Lake ferry

The ferry had to temporarily suspend its operations due to the incident

Heavy snowfall warning for Revelstoke area

Up to 30 cm is expected by tomorrow

FILE – People wear face masks and stand apart from one another to curb the spread of COVID-19 as they wait in line to take a pharmacy technician exam at Vancouver Community College, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 549 COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths over Thanksgiving long weekend

Province working on province-wide plan to make testing more efficient

Jordan Naterer. Photo courtesy of the Vancouver Police Department.
Sister of missing hiker in Manning Park confident he will be found safe

‘He’s a very outdoorsy person and he’s really smart.’

The B.C. NDP have pledged to make contraception options such as birth control pills, IUDs, the patch, and the Nuva ring free for all. (AccessBC)
B.C. NDPs free birth control pledge a win for equality, will pay for itself: advocates

AccessBC says burden of paying for contraception should be carried by society, not just women

QFC Pharmacist Becky Buerhaus administers a flu shot on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 in Everett, Wa. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Some Canadians won’t get the flu shot because they haven’t gotten COVID-19: poll

Health officials are worrying about a ‘twindemic’ as flu and coronavirus cases collide

John Brittain has pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch. (File)
Penticton man killed ex-wife’s 4 neighbours to stop them from ‘bullying’ her

John Brittain pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

B.C. Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau questions NDP government minister in the B.C. legislature, July 13, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. Greens leader calls for move to basic income system

Don’t tie education fund to enrolment, Sonia Furstenau says

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Accelerate Okanagan is launching the Digital Economy: Rapid Response + Resiliency (DER3) Program in response to COVID-19. The program will help businesses from Salmon Arm to Osoyoos enter or expand into the increasingly online economy. (Contributed)
Get web savvy: New program schools Okanagan businesses

Accelerate Okanagan is offering its DER3 program in response to COVID-19

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Disagreement on Facebook leads to violence in North Shuswap

Police say man with baseball bat chased business owner, no one seriously injured

Most Read