Boxes of chocolate and vanilla Girl Guide cookies are being sold online and at London Drugs this year. (Girl Guides of Canada photo)

Girl Guide cookie sales return to B.C. London Drugs stores

Door-to-door sales cancelled amid pandemic’s third wave

COVID-19 is once again putting the brakes on public and door-to-door sales of Girl Guide cookies.

But the sweet treats – the sale of which constitutes the largest source of income for Girl Guides of Canada – will still be up for grabs.

In a joint news release issue Wednesday (April 7), the Girl Guides announced that an exclusive distribution partnership with London Drugs will enable “safe cookie sales online and at all stores in B.C.”

It’s set to raise more than $600,000 through the sale of 120,000 boxes of the chocolate and vanilla sandwich cookies, with funds to support Girl Guide programming at the local level as well as inclusion resources and membership subsidies for girls with financial need. Sales will also support newly adopted initiatives to provide safe in-person, virtual or anytime activities that keep guiding going remotely and important skill-building activities happening at home during the pandemic.

“Girl Guides teach adaptability and preparedness to handle unexpected situations with a sense of confidence and self-assuredness. These are the same principles that have been critically important for all of us over the last year,” Clint Mahlman, London Drugs president and chief operating officer said in the release.

“Whether you have close ties to the Girl Guides in your own family or not, by purchasing a box of cookies, you are helping build resiliency and future leaders in your community.”

Diamond Isinger, Girl Guides of Canada provincial commissioner for B.C., said funding is needed “now more than ever… to keep girls connected with supportive peers and caring adult role models who mentor them during these unusual times.”

The cookies are $5 per box.

To purchase cookies online, visit https://www.londondrugs.com/


Most Read