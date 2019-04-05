(Castanet)

Glacier Media buys Castanet for $22M

Community news chain already owns newspapers in B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan

Community news company Glacier Media has bought Castanet, Glacier announced in a news release Friday.

Glacier Media bought the digital Okanagan news outlet for $22 million, with an additional $2 million for Castanet’s Avenue Radio shares.

Castanet has over 50 staff throughout Kelowna, Vernon and Salmon Arm, and has been in the news business for 18 years.

Glacier Media already owns newspapers across B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan, as well as industry-specific publications in real estate, beer brewing and mining.

