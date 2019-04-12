Image: Pixabay. A new rendition of the classic sports car is coming.

GM to reveal next-generation Corvette in July

Car enthusiasts are excited to hear about the new Corvette

It’s just the thing to make the hearts of Corvette fans race: A new rendition of the classic sports car is coming.

And General Motors has a big change in store for the eighth generation Corvette being revealed July 18. The engine in the new model is being moved from under the hood, to be tucked between the passenger compartment and the rear wheels — a “mid-engine” design.

READ MORE: Unifor’s actions against GM were unlawful, board rules

For fans who closely follow any tweak in the venerable car, it’s a big deal. Chevrolet calls this next-generation model “the most anticipated Corvette ever.”

This Corvette will be “the sum of each generation before it,” but will “stand alone as the new standard of performance,” a company press release says.

GM hasn’t said publicly when the new generation Corvette will reach dealerships.

Previewing the reveal, General Motors released a photo showing GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra standing next to a camouflaged, next-generation Corvette on Thursday in New York.

READ MORE: GM announces jobs, electric vehicle after Trump criticism

In another sneak peak, GM President Mark Reuss posted an image of the next-generation Corvette on his Facebook page.

The new sport car has been photographed undergoing road tests for months. Corvettes debuted in 1953 and are manufactured at a GM plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Bruce Schreiner, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Southwest grounds Boeing Max jets until August

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather: mainly sunny then increasing cloudiness

High 11 degrees

New taxi company coming to Revelstoke

Howard’s Taxi expects to be operational by early next week

Revelstoke roads and weather: avalanche work planned on Highway 1

One hour closures expected

Okanagan swimmer gets Parapan Am Games nod

Jacob Brayshaw, 16, of Coldstream named to Canadian team that will compete in Lima, Peru in August.

Teen’s drug OD death at Kelowna’s Centre of Gravity festival deemed accidental

Coroner’s Report indicates that the teen took MDA that she thought was ecstasy, suffered cardiac arrest

Fashion Fridays: 10 shoes you need in your closet

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Armstrong toastmaster heading to Langley competition

Robin Procter recently won the 3rd level Division L Toastmasters contest held in Vernon

Rising Okanagan property values reduce projected taxes

One North Okanagan city has reduced the increase due to rise is residential assessments

Fire chief says 911 dispatch system change in B.C. risks patient safety

Port Coquitlam chief has told city staff to specifically ask for firefighters when calling 911

VIDEO: Mudslide blocks road to bridge near Williams Lake

A mass of mud and debris swept down likely because of heavy rains and hail earlier in the week

Kelowna named No. 1 mid-size Canadian city for sport hosting

Kelowna was recognized by the Canadian Sport Tourism Alliance

That’s ruff: Man, dogs get stuck in Victoria elevator after leash snags on door

The Victoria Fire Department was called to a residential building in downtown Victoria

Canadian sailor found on boat with 750 litres of meth off Oregon coast

U.S. prosecutors say John Phillip Stirling is charged with possession

Alleged prohibited driver fails to flee from police

Both Vernon suspects remain in custody to appear on future court dates

Most Read