B.C. Attorney General David Eby introduces former NDP cabinet minister Joy MacPhail as chair of the ICBC board Aug. 19, 2018. (B.C. government)

Hefty undeclared driver charges piling up, ICBC warns customers

Average extra penalty $2,971 after an at-fault accident

Unregistered driver penalties have been issued to 444 Insurance Corp. of B.C. customers since they were imposed last fall, and they are being dinged at an average of almost $3,000 each for failing to declare a driver who causes an accident.

Changing the risk assessment of vehicle insurance rates took effect in September 2019, shifting the cost from vehicles to individual drivers. That includes a declaration of household members, employees and others who use the insured owner’s vehicle 12 or more days in a calendar year. When that’s not disclosed, an accident triggers an additional charge on top of the deductible and premium impact of a crash claim.

This one-time “financial charge” is not a fine, ICBC clarifies in a statement July 9. ICBC calls it the UDAP, or Unlisted Driver Accident Premium. Its rate varies depending how bad the undeclared driver’s accident record is, and can go as high as $5,000 added to basic insurance, plus twice the optional insurance premium.

RELATED: Lawyers out, ICBC rates down next year, Eby says

RELATED: New B.C. drivers pay most for optional insurance

ICBC gives an actual example of how the UDAP is much more costly than what insurance would cost a bad driver:

Description: Married couple, in their 50’s, living together in Metro Vancouver. One person has no crashes, and the other has caused three at-fault crashes in 2018. The one who has caused three previous crashes isn’t listed on the policy but drives the car anyway and causes a crash this year.

What they paid for their insurance: $2,800/year

What they should have paid if both people were listed properly: $3,900/year, a difference of $1,100/year.

Unlisted Driver Accident Premium (UDAP):

Total: $8,140

Optional portion waived by ICBC: $3,140

Adjusted total: $5,000

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureICBC

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CMHC reports annual pace of housing starts in Canada increased in June

Just Posted

Cancelled shows and slow reopening for Revelstoke Art Gallery

The gallery has been closed since March due to COVID-19

Pure magic: live performances revived in Revelstoke

Revelstoke Arts Council hosting Guerrilla Gigs on Wednesdays all summer long

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for July 9

Jack Snoddy Archive assistant, Revelstoke Museum & Archives 120 years ago: Revelstoke… Continue reading

VIDEO: Teaching the next generation of skaters in Revelstoke

‘There’s very few sports out there where adults and children can play together’ says Adrian Giacca

Revelstoke’s City Hall wrapped in plastic

Revelstoke’s City Hall is wrapped in plastic for the time being. The… Continue reading

B.C. identifies 20 new COVID-19 cases, travellers specified in count

Pandemic total 3,028 cases, 51 people from outside Canada

Emergency crews conduct CPR on unresponsive person in Okanagan Lake

West Kelowna emergency crews are on scene at the shores of Jubilee Mobile Home Park

Filing deadline in RCMP sexual-harassment class-action extended due to COVID-19

Plaintiffs now have until January 2021 to submit claims for up to $222,000

Jamie Bacon pleads guilty to charge in Surrey Six case

The plea brings an end to a complex legal case that has spanned more than a decade

Summerland Museum reopens

Museum to open on July 15 with reduced operating hours

House arrest for Vernon physiotherapist guilty of sexual assault

Stephen Witvoet to serve 18-month conditional sentencing following July 8 hearing

Hefty undeclared driver charges piling up, ICBC warns customers

Average extra penalty $2,971 after an at-fault accident

Kootnekoff: B.C. Supreme Court rules clause in Uber’s contract is invalid

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years.

Survey, hotline launched amid probe into racist blood-alcohol guessing game at B.C. hospital

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond has been appointed to lead an investigation by Health Minister Adrian Dix

Most Read