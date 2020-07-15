A rendering of the Holiday Inn Express which received a development permit at the July 14 council meeting. (City of Revelstoke)

Holiday Inn Express approved for Revelstoke highway corridor

The hotel will have 56 rooms

Another hotel is going up in Revelstoke’s highway corridor.

City council approved a development permit for a Holiday Inn Express at the intersection of Victoria Rd. and Laforme Blvd., at their meeting July 14.

The four storey hotel will feature 56 rooms, a workout room, business centre, breakfast room and conference room for hotel guests.

There is extensive landscaping planned for the perimeter of the site as well as three planned electric vehicle charging stations.

The proposal also required a development variance permit to decrease the loading requirements from two spaces to one space.

Paul Simon, senior planner for the city, said staff supported the variance due to ample parking on site. The developer is required in the zoning bylaw to provide 36 parking stalls and will be providing 60.

Mayor Gary Sulz said it was nice to see something come to fruition at the site of a former gas station.

 

Hotels

