A construction site in Vernon’s north end is the future home of HomeSense, a communications officer with TriBand confirmed Monday, Jan. 28. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

HomeSense comes to another Okanagan city

Store to be located near Best Buy in Vernon

The final product of construction in Vernon’s north end shopping centre has been confirmed.

Emily Lamb, public relations supervisor for Tri-Brand, said Monday that HomeSense will occupy the construction site near Best Buy. However, Lamb said it is too early in the process to confirm an exact date or provide any further details about the site.

“HomeSense (is) coming to Vernon this year opening early fall,” Lamb said.

Related: West Kelowna to get a HomeSense store

HomeSense is affiliated with Winners, which currently resides in the Village Green Mall, as both companies as well as Marshalls are owned by TJX Canada.


parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. extends mining tax credits to attract investment
Next story
B.C. top income tax rate nears 50%, investment taxes highest in Canada

Just Posted

OC adopts 2% domestic student tuition hike starting 2019 fall semester

Increase called for to address projected 2019-20 budget shortfall

Childcare BC Start-Up Grant funds seven new spaces in Revelstoke

Thanks to the province’s new Childcare BC Start-Up Grant Program there will… Continue reading

Seeking shelter: Revelstoke newcomers try trailer life

Finding a home is hard, shipping one may be even harder

Past Revelstoke resident pens Alzheimer’s diagnosis memoir

The book addresses advanced requests for Medical Assistance in Dying

Revelstoke City Council approves new resort hotel ‘in principal’

Resort also planning to move forward with staff accommodation

VIDEO: Apple to fix FaceTime bug that allowed eavesdropping

The bug was demonstrated through videos posted online this week

UPDATE: BC SPCA to recommend charges in case involving 27 horses

Last December, 27 neglected horses were seized from a property in Langley.

UBC team to probe why kids find transition to high school stressful

Researchers at UBC’s Depression, Anxiety and Stress Lab are hoping families can help

Hunt on for missing Merritt cowboy after riderless horse found

A 32-year-old man is believed to be missing in the backcountry, last seen on Saturday afternoon

VIDEO: Northern fur seal pup rescued near B.C. fish farm

The pup, which has now been named Mowi by staff, was found swimming erratically Monday

B.C. businesses bracing for health payroll tax impact on jobs

For many small and seasonal employers, it’s another new cost

Black Press Media reporter chosen for prestigious leadership academy

Erin Haluschak to attend the Poynter Institute Leadership Academy for Women in Digital Media

B.C.’s licensed medical craft cannabis producers launching co-op

Big marijuana producers struggle to meet demand for legal marijuana

Elderly B.C. man charged after woman hit with hammers

‘Witnesses quickly came to her aid and stopped the assault’ say RCMP

Most Read