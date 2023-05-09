A Hudson’s Bay department store is shown in Toronto, Friday, February 25, 2022. Hudson’s Bay is laying off another 250 workers, the second round of cutbacks this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A Hudson’s Bay department store is shown in Toronto, Friday, February 25, 2022. Hudson’s Bay is laying off another 250 workers, the second round of cutbacks this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Hudson’s Bay cutting 250 corporate jobs amid efforts to ‘flatten the organization’

Shift will not affect retail workers at the Bay’s 84 department stores across Canada

Hudson’s Bay is laying off another 250 workers, the second round of cutbacks this year.

The Canadian retail arm of Hudson’s Bay Co. says the layoffs will impact corporate roles and brings the total number of employees laid off this year to about 500.

None of the job losses have affected retail workers at Hudson’s Bay’s 84 department stores across Canada.

Spokeswoman Tiffany Bourre says the company is taking “additional steps to flatten the organization and streamline operations” as the retail sector continues to face headwinds.

She says economic pressures in the retail industry have persisted longer than expected, making the second round of job losses necessary.

Bourre says the company is committed to fairness and respect as it supports its employees impacted by the layoff.

READ MORE: Hudson’s Bay Company unveils 25 Zellers locations to open inside select stores

JobsRetail

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Live music and dancing on tap for new Canooligan Lake Lounge near Salmon Arm

Just Posted

Leo Grillmair, guide, former manager of CMH Bugaboos Lodge, with Bugaboo Spire in background, Purcell Range, BC. (CMH Heli/Pat Morrow)
Canadian Mountain Holidays founder dies at 92

Senior Environmental Coordinator James Crossman releases a hatchery-origin juvenile white sturgeon into the Columbia River. (Photo by BC Hydro)
Revelstoke council to consider implementation of white sturgeon hatchery

Top row: Bob Gallaher (pipe major), Jim Wright (pipe sergeant), Hugh Bawtree, Glen Duthie, Steve Jackson, Tom Skinner, Greg Davidson, Frank Townsley. Bottom row: John Angus, Heather muth, Ross Reid, Kelly March (drum sergeant) Jim Ferguson, Jennifer Crockford, Louisa Fleming, Mary Thurber. (Contributed by Louisa Fleming)
Revelstoke pipers and drummers take home prize at Kelowna Spring Fling

The BLOCK ONE Restaurant at 50th Parallel Estate Winery in Lake Country is one of the top 100 best brunch spots in Canada, according to OpenTable. (50th Parallel/Facebook)
Perfect for a Sunday morning: 7 Okanagan brunch places crack top 100 in Canada

Pop-up banner image