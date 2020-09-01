Ikea (File photo)

Ikea joins growing list of stores with mandatory mask policy

People unable to wear a mask for medical reasons, as well as children under the age of two, are exempt from policy

Ikea has joined other big box stores in making masks mandatory for shoppers.

In a statement Monday (Aug. 31) Ikea Canada said the new policy is nationwide. There are two stories in B.C. – one in Coquitlam and the other in Richmond. The company also has collection points located in Kelowna, Nanaimo and Victoria.

“Throughout the ongoing situation with COVID-19, we continue to monitor and seek guidance from local authorities and health officials.”

People unable to wear a mask or face coverings for medical reasons, as well as children under the age of two, are exempt from the new policy.

Ikea Canada said it is working to reopen food courts.

The furniture store joins Walmart, Costco and Starbucks in making masks mandatory.

ALSO READ: Masks now required at Winners, HomeSense, Marshalls stores across Canada

Coronavirus

Keep businesses going to outlast COVID-19, B.C. government told

