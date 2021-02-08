Kat Cadegan opened a storefront featuring the jewelry she and her teammate Stefeni Wood craft out of their studio at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Kat Cadegan opened a storefront featuring the jewelry she and her teammate Stefeni Wood craft out of their studio at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Kat Cadegan forges ahead with new jewellery storefront in Revelstoke

She is inspired by nature and uses ethically sourced materials

Connor Arsenault

Special to the Review

Revelstoke’s newest storefront is jam packed with unique nature-inspired and sustainably crafted jewelry.

Sharing space with Revelstoke’s flower shop right downtown, Kat Cadegan Jewellery caters to those looking to adorn themselves with unique pendants, rings and earrings, while supporting all things local.

COVID has left many of us stuck in the amber, but Kat Cadegan has seized the opportunity. From the initial conversation with Christine Pavlik of the flower shop in mid-October to a grand opening in early December, Cadegan couldn’t be more pleased with how the store has turned out.

Everything has been created in Revelstoke, including the display cases.

Cadegan and her fellow designer and crafter Stefeni Wood have both done extensive training in jewelry making.

Cadegan spent a few years in Mexico apprenticing under the wild and zany Billy King.

“He’s hard to describe in a way you can print,” she says with a laugh. “Billy is a stormy sea.”

He is wildly unpredictable, but very talented and gifted at bringing out the creativity in his students and inspiring confidence to pursue these ideas, she said.

After her experience in Mexico, Cadegan graduated from the Kootenay School of the Arts in Nelson and did two artist residencies in Nova Scotia, where she is originally from.

Wood, who has been working with Cadegan since 2018, is a graduate of the Gemological Institute of America and an indispensable addition to the shop with the skills she brings to the bench, said Cadegan.

“We have a tremendous amount of fun, 95 per cent of the time in the studio, we’re just laughing and the other 5 per cent we’re on the floor looking for something we dropped.”

Cadegan is passionate about the ethical sourcing of her gems and materials.

In a trade that has historically been characterized by unfairness and exploitation, Cadegan buys her gemstones through an American organization called the Gem Legacy Project.

This group makes sure that the people on the ground mining and collecting the raw gemstones are treated equitably and fairly.

And, through a charitable program run by the organization, Cadegan’s gemstone purchases have provided a months worth of meals to over 50 children in East African communities that have been hard-hit by COVID.

Though the store is stocked with their own designs, the team also welcomes commissions and special requests. Cadegan and Wood will melt down old rings, pendants and trinkets and rework them into something with a more modern feel.

Kat Cadegan Jewellery is located at 211 Mackenzie Avenue. Follow the journey on Instagram @katcadeganjewellery and see a selection of the products available on their website, www.katcadegan.com.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Small Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Kat Cadegan opened a jewelry store on Mackenzie Ave. in December, featuring her creations made with Stefeni Wood.(Connor Arsenault/REvelstoke Review)

Kat Cadegan opened a jewelry store on Mackenzie Ave. in December, featuring her creations made with Stefeni Wood.(Connor Arsenault/REvelstoke Review)

Many of Kat Cadegan’s designs are inspired by nature. (Connor Arsenault/Revelstoke Review)

Many of Kat Cadegan’s designs are inspired by nature. (Connor Arsenault/Revelstoke Review)

Many of Kat Cadegan’s designs are inspired by nature. (Connor Arsenault/Revelstoke Review)

Many of Kat Cadegan’s designs are inspired by nature. (Connor Arsenault/Revelstoke Review)

Many of Kat Cadegan’s designs are inspired by nature. (Connor Arsenault/Revelstoke Review)

Many of Kat Cadegan’s designs are inspired by nature. (Connor Arsenault/Revelstoke Review)

Previous story
British firm Drax bids to buy B.C.-based pellet maker Pinnacle
Next story
‘Micro-credentials’ offer rapid post-secondary training in B.C.

Just Posted

A rendering of a microhome community. (Submitted/Adrian Giacca)
Revelstoke Community Housing Society adopts MicroHome Initiative

A subcommittee will be furthering the pilot project

Photo MCG
3 more deaths in Interior Health region over weekend

Over the weekend, Interior Health reported a total of 161 COVID-19 cases

Kat Cadegan opened a storefront featuring the jewelry she and her teammate Stefeni Wood craft out of their studio at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Kat Cadegan forges ahead with new jewellery storefront in Revelstoke

She is inspired by nature and uses ethically sourced materials

Patti Larson, coordinator of Revelstoke’s food bank of 20 years, retired on Jan. 29, 2020. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
‘She is going to be missed’: Revelstoke’s food bank creator retires

Patti Larson was part of the duo that started Community Connection’s Food Bank in 2000

Peter Bernacki, a long-time Revelstoke resident, is volunteering on Tim Palmer’s campaign team. Bernacki said he believes Palmer will be a good addition to city council. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review)
BYELECTION: Q & A with Tim Palmer

Advance polls are open Feb. 10, and election day is Feb. 13

A man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past paper hearts on the windows of a community centre, in Burnaby, B.C., on Sunday, February 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Henry says COVID vaccine supply to increase in February; total cases top 70,000

154,496 people have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine

A supporter holds a poster of missing woman, Shaelene Bell, as family speaks with media at the end of McSween Road in Chilliwack on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
No link between missing B.C. women; RCMP dispel ‘rumours’ over white van abductions

Social media posts repeated unsubstantiated claim a white van was involved in series of abductions

Seaton Secondary's 27th Street Theatre Company presents Seeds of Hope: A Story of Ukrainian Internment in Canada, streaming Feb. 12-15 through ticketseller.ca. (27th Street Theatre photo)
Spotlight put on dark internment camp history at Vernon school

Drama class presents Seeds of Hope, tales from Vernon’s own Ukrainian and European camps

(File photo)
Man in hospital after Taser arrest in Kamloops, sparking police watchdog probe

After being handcuffed, the man went into medical distress and is in serious condition

New study out of Norway suggests COVID-19 personality types can be used to reduce transmission. (Black Press Media file photo)
New study suggests there are 16 COVID-19 personality types — which one are you?

Pandemic response must be tailored to people’s different beliefs

Construction of Brock Commons student residence at UBC using mass timber technology, 2016. One of the new micro-credential courses offered at BCIT is an introduction to mass timber. (FPInnovations photo)
‘Micro-credentials’ offer rapid post-secondary training in B.C.

Mass timber, ‘data literacy’ among 24 courses for in-demand skills

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, a vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a hospital in Sofia, Bulgarian. South Africa on Sunday Feb. 7, 2021, has suspended plans to inoculate its front-line health care workers with the AstraZeneca vaccine after a small clinical trial suggested that it isn’t effective in preventing mild to moderate illness from the variant dominant in the country. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova, FILE)
Top doctor ‘dreading’ possibility that COVID variants will take off in B.C.

If more transmissible variants become widespread, restrictions will need to cut down contacts

Mia Holmes is 12, and left home early Feb. 8. Photo Facebook
Police searching for young runaways from Keremeos

Mia Holmes is 12, and believed to be travelling with a 17-year-old boy

Most Read