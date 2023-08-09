Kelowna airport deemed a relaxing experience: Study

YLW was named the 8th most relaxing airport in Canada

Kelowna International Airport is the eighth most relaxing airport in the country. (Contributed)

Relaxing is never anyone’s thought when going to the airport, right?

While that is the case, airports do what they can to make it a positive experiences for customers and Kelowna is near the top of that list.

Casino Canada looked at factors like experience, amenities, transportation links, and passenger numbers to determine the top 10 most relaxing airports across the country. And in their finding, the Kelowna International Airport (YLW) was named the eighth most relaxing airport in Canada.

YLW came out with a relaxation score of 7.05/10, finishing just below the Vancouver International Airport (YVR).

For a smaller airport, YLW departed 146 flights between July 24 and 27 of this year (when Casino Canada finished collecting their data) and saw 1,718,059 passengers come through their doors in 2022. While those numbers can make the experience more stressful, YLW makes up for it with having seven dining options and six different commute options to get to and from the airport.

Casino Canada studied 23 airports across the country to find their data.

The number one most relaxing airport in Canada, according to Casino Canada, is the Regina International Airport with a relaxation score of 7.83.

