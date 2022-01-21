Kelowna restaurant offering a free burger and beer to KGH staff

Frankie We Salute You! wants to do its part to help our KGH employees

Frankie We Salute You! is offering a free burger and beer to hospital employees on Saturday, Jan. 22 (Contributed - FWSY)

The COVID-19 pandemic has been tough on everyone, especially hospital employees, but a Kelowna family-run restaurant is trying to do its part to give back.

On Saturday, Jan. 22, Frankie We Salute You! Restaurant and Bar is offering a free burger and beer to all Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) staff when they present their hospital identification. The vegan restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

If any employee is working and can’t make it, they can make an order for delivery to the hospital within restuarant hours and save the beer for when their shift is 0ver, said the restaurant.

Hospital employees have had to deal with staffing shortages, burnout, the cancellation of surgeries and procedures and more over the course of the pandemic.

“The only way to get through these final months of the pandemic and pull our communities back together is to step outside of ourselves and ask, ‘how can I help’?” said Christina Skinner, the restuarant’s owner and business manager. “No one has struggled as much as our healthcare workers. While restaurants and gyms in B.C. have access to between a hundred thousand and two hundred thousand dollars each in government grants, wage and rent subsidies, and no or low interest loans, how much have hospitals and healthcare workers received? They deserve our full attention.”

Frankie We Salute You! opened in Kelowna in May 2019, and is located at #6 1717 Harvey Ave in the Landmark District Market.

READ MORE: Kelowna restaurant owner speaks out after customers dispute COVID-19 guidelines

READ MORE: Hot Chocolate Fest to warm up Okanagan

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KelownaLocal Businessrestaurant