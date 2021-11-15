Lake Country business makes Dragons’ Den pitch

Lake Country’s Chase Van Buuren does a demonstration about his company, Limitless Manufacturing, during a presentation on the smash CBC-TV show Dragons’ Den. Van Buuren’s segment will air Thursday, Nov. 25. (Photo courtesy CBC/Dragons’ Den)

We do know one of Chase Van Buuren’s two proposals on a recent trip east was accepted.

As for the other pitch, well, we have to wait until Nov. 25.

Lake Country’s Van Buuren, who owns and operates Limitless Manufacturing (limitlessmfg.com), recently completed a taping of the popular CBC-TV show Dragons’ Den, where entrepreneurs make pitches on their products or companies to a panel, looking for one or more of the ‘Dragons’ to invest.

“I’ve always wanted to give it a go and this year was my first crack at it,” said Van Buuren, 29, who applied online to appear on the Dragons’ Den show.

He passed the first qualifying stage, then appeared on a Zoom meeting with producers. He did a live demo from his shop and that was good enough to earn him a spot on the show taped in Toronto.

Limitless Manufacturing is an Okanagan-based CNC custom manufacturer specializing in unique, one of a kind accessories for a client’s truck.

“There is nothing else like our products out there, and we love to see our sleek sled decks, headache racks, and running boards around town,” said Van Buuren on his company’s website.

Due to obligations, Van Buuren is not allowed to say much about his appearance on the TV show until after it airs, which will be Thursday, Nov. 25.

“I can say we did some demos, including dropping a 2,000-pound block onto a truck, and we did get our company truck up to the 10th floor of the building where we did the taping,” said Van Buuren. “I can say it all went well. It was a great experience. We’re a small business and this experience was very confidence-building. It was great to get out there and do it.”

Oh. That other proposal that was accepted?

Well, Van Buuren had company on his trip to Toronto for the taping — his partner, Cassidy Lidstone of Vernon. The couple drove for three straight days and, unbeknownst to Lidstone, made a little side jaunt to one of the world’s most romantic cities, Niagara Falls.

That’s where Van Buuren popped the question.

“She didn’t see it coming,” laughed Van Buuren. “I told her, ‘how could you not see it coming? We’re in Niagara Falls.’”

Lidstone happily said yes.

