Rebecca Roth (second from the left) is the owner of the new food truck the Wandering Root. Her partner (left) and parents (right) are helping her launch. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Rebecca Roth (second from the left) is the owner of the new food truck the Wandering Root. Her partner (left) and parents (right) are helping her launch. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Loaded potatoes: New food truck opens in Revelstoke

The Wandering Root specializes in varieties of the starchy tuber

Winnie the Pooh author A.A. Milne once said if someone really likes potatoes, they must be a pretty decent person.

Meet Rebecca Roth, owner of The Wandering Root, a new food truck that specializes in baked potatoes.

“The potato is a beautiful and yummy vessel. There’s so much you can put on it,” she said.

Her menu is proof of the starchy tuber’s versatility. There’s the opa potato, which is topped with tzatziki, artichokes, olives, sun dried tomato, feta and lemon. Or the hipster potato with cranberries, walnuts, goat cheese, arugula, caramelized onions and glory bowl dressing.

“People always put down potatoes, but they’re delicious,” she said.

The vegetable has an important place in the kitchen as potatoes are rich in vitamin C, potassium, and fiber. Agriculturally, the plant is easy to grow and provides more nutritious food faster on less land than any other food crop in almost any habitat.

The potato is native to the Americas and was brought to Europe in the 16th century. Some researchers assert the vegetable helped end famines across the continent. Some historians go even further and argue the introduction of the potato fueled a handful of European nations to assert dominion over most of the world.

In other worlds, the lowly potato fueled empires. There are now over 5,000 different varieties of the tuber.

Roth said her business has been in the works for several years. She loves to cook and knew she wanted to work for herself. Roth settled on a food truck because it’s small, contained and mobile. If she doesn’t like where she’s parked, she can drive away and set up elsewhere. Eventually, she would like to sell at festivals.

READ MORE: New farm to table cafe opens in Revelstoke

Roth tested her recipes and perfected her menu through several potato tasting parties, asking friends how much they would pay, how filling an item is and how spicy it was.

On top of several potato dishes, she also offers chili and soup. All of her items are gluten free.

Her truck was custom made and she picked it up this summer in Ontario. It was her first time driving a trailer.

“I now have 4,000 km of practice,” she laughed.

As COVID-19 surges, forcing businesses to close or change services, it might not seem an optimal time to start a new business. Regardless, Roth said she has no expectations and just wants to start feeding people.

“COVID won’t make me give up my business dreams and put my life on hold.”

Her food truck is currently open Thursday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.. It’s located at the rest stop west of the Columbia River bridge along Highway 1.

Roth said she hopes to soon relocate onto the property of Revelstoke Trading Post, but is awaiting city licensing.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Food & Dining

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan city curbing COVID-19 impacts with pickup parking downtown

Just Posted

Rebecca Roth (second from the left) is the owner of the new food truck the Wandering Root. Her partner (left) and parents (right) are helping her launch. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Loaded potatoes: New food truck opens in Revelstoke

The Wandering Root specializes in varieties of the starchy tuber

B.C. should provide the number of COVID-19 cases for this month in Revelstoke by the middle of December. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
No COVID-19 outbreak or cluster in Revelstoke: Interior Health

Two restaurants are temporarily closed due to COVID-19 exposures

(Black Press file)
Interior Health reports 31 new COVID-19 cases

In the region, health authority reports 235 total active cases

Cadets of the 222 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron - Shuswap, take a look at howitzer artillery pieces used for avalanche control at Rogers Pass on March 2, 2020. (Contributed)
Hwy 1 to close intermittently for avalanche control over Rogers Pass

Control is planned Nov. 21

According to Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s website the mountain boasts North America’s greatest vertical at 1,713 metres (5,620 ft) along with an average snowfall of 10.5 metres (34.4 ft). (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Mountain Resort encourages locals only skiing during non-essential travel ban

Resort expected to open Nov. 27

Shoppers stand near a sign promoting Black Friday sales at the Sambil shopping centre in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. This year, Black Friday is on Nov. 27, the same day as Buy Nothing Day. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Nov. 22 to 28

Black Friday, Buy Nothing Day and Cake Day are all coming up this week

A sow and her three cubs, reported on social media for several weeks to be living in Princeton, were destroyed by a Conservation Officer Saturday (File photo WildsafeBC - Facebook)
OPINION: Conservation officers don’t kill bears – we do

A mother and three cubs were destroyed recently in a Princeton residential neighbourhood.

The VO2 Master Analyzer, developed by Vernon’s VO2 Master Health Sensors, is a wireless device that can measure a person’s cardiovascular fitness in virtually any exercise environment. (Contributed)
Okanagan company develops cutting-edge device for tracking athletic performance

The device is touted as ‘the world’s most portable metabolic analyzer’

James Corden on the Late Late Show talking about BC Ferries on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (Screenshot)
‘You’ll see it when you see it’: BC Ferries mask graphic gains James Corden’s attention

Turns out, James Corden fans were just as quick as B.C. social media users to pick up on the dual imagery

Andrew Wilkinson addresses a BC Liberal Forestry Rally in Campbell River on Oct. 17, 2020.
Andrew Wilkinson quits as BC Liberal Leader, party to choose interim replacement

Wilkinson had previously said he would stay in his role till a a new leader were to be selected

A West Kelowna winery has closed its doors for 48 hours after a guest tested positive for COVID-19. (Mt. Boucherie Estate Winery)
Okanagan winery temporarily closes after guest tests positive for COVID-19

Mt. Boucherie Estate Winery closed for 48 hours, staff being tested, building cleaned

The The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) announced a pause on all regular season play until Dec. 8, 2020 at the earliest, following the latest province-wide restrictions due to COVID-19. (Tyler Harper/Black Press)
KIJHL pauses play for two weeks in wake of new COVID-19 restrictions

The league will cease playing regular season games until Dec. 8 at the earliest

Dash-cam footage captured on Nov. 18 shows a near miss involving a semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm. (Contributed)
Video: Semi truck running red light nearly collides with car in Salmon Arm

In response to dash-cam footage, Mayor Alan Harrison detailed planned downtown highway upgrades

Interior Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Orchard Manor care home. (Google Maps Image)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kelowna care home

Visits to Orchard Manor care home have been temporarily halted.

Most Read