Making interesting beer and acting like it’s normal

Revelstoke is now home to a funky new microbrewery, Rumpus Beer Company.

The brewery and lounge officially opened their doors on June 15. The opening comes after about fifteen months of work in the space for the owners, and married couple, Fred and Dana Orndorff, as well as nine years of dreaming, conceiving and planning.

The Ordnorffs moved to Revelstoke three years ago with the goal of opening a microbrewery in mind. Dana was on vacation when she met Fred in a Colorado brewery where he was brewing at the time. It turns out that brewing was Fred’s ticket to immigration to Canada and he landed a job in Canmore, where the couple lived until moving to Revelstoke in 2016.

Fred described the operation as a “mom and pop shop” and it was evident from speaking with him that it is very much their baby.

He said that they wanted to create a place that is “high character” and to bring in some sophisticated brewing ingredients and techniques but to keep the product and attitude accessible and down to earth. He said that his goal is to “make really interesting and amazing beer and act like that’s completely normal.”

Rumpus Beer Company is a colourful space with fun and lively character that makes it feel both contemporary and laid back. Located at 208 First Street East, the fun feel in the space matches the names of the beers and the branding, that has been created with the help of artist and designer Catherine Whiteside.

Fred said that “we love beer, beer is great! But we really love the social scene that comes along with that and how it brings people together.”

Fred said it is for that reason that he intentionally brews craft beers with comparatively lower alcohol percentages than many other microbreweries do so that the product is accessible and can be enjoyed as a fun social time and not be too intoxicating for customers.

Fred add he has been touched by the community support and excitement leading up to the opening of the Rumpus Beer Company. He said that the community was a big reason for them to make their home in Revelstoke and start their business here.

And the community has not disappointed, the lounge has been full of happy Revelstokians supporting the latest addition to the bar and restaurant scene, as well as enjoying some unique and creative, finely crafted brews.

