McCarty house reopens as The Copeland

A new era is in the works for the former McCarty House Inn.

Purchased last year by Lars Andrews of Whitecap Alpine and Billy Reilly of Tribeca Rooftop, the property is opening this winter as as The Copeland, a bed and breakfast catering to a crowd of “discerning mountain aficionados,” said a news release.

Revelstokian Emma Mains has been hired as the operations manager and will be directing the business’ strategy.

“The Copeland will become a community hub, where local events and gatherings can take place – a space both visitors and locals will enjoy,” she said in a news release.

Plans include displaying local art and participating and hosting cultural events.

The house is a historical landmark in Revelstoke, built in 1899 for the city’s first mayor, Frank McCarty.

“The historical significance of the property that makes it special,” said Andrews.

Revelstokian Leah Evans is also joining the team and working to ensure the building’s history and cultural significance remain an integral part of all future plans.

For more information see thecopeland.ca

READ MORE: VIEW: The McCarty House — Then & now

