Microsoft reports outage for Teams, Outlook, other services

Microsoft said it’s seeing some improvement to problems with its online services including the Teams messaging platform and Outlook email system after users around the world reported outages Wednesday.

In a status update, the tech company reported “service degradation” for a number of its Microsoft 365 services.

Thousands of users reported problems with Teams, Outlook, the Azure cloud computing service and XBox Live online gaming service early Wednesday on the Downdetector website, which tracks outage reports. Many users also took to social media to complain that services were down.

By later in the morning, Downdetector showed the number of reports had dropped considerably.

“We’re continuing to monitor the recovery across the service and some customers are reporting mitigation,” the Microsoft 365 Status Twitter account said. “We’re also connecting the service to additional infrastructure to expedite the recovery process.”

It tweeted earlier that it had “isolated the problem to a networking configuration issue” and that a network change suspected to be causing the problem was rolled back.

It comes after Microsoft reported Tuesday that its quarterly profit fell 12%, reflecting economic uncertainty that the company said led to its decision this month to cut 10,000 workers.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Technology

Previous story
B.C. to dedicate some provincial timber supply to value-added industry

Just Posted

The Revelstoke Forum erupting in a game on Dec. 4, 2021. (Matt Timmins)
Revelstoke Grizzlies close out January home schedule with a win

(@airrack/Twitter)
Morning Start: New record for world’s largest pizza

Caribou herds in the Shuswap and surrounding areas remain in low numbers but have been relatively undisturbed by humans in the past year. (Black Press file photo)
Caribou herds being left undisturbed in the Shuswap and surrounding areas

Johnathan and Timothy Kinsley have been identified by family as the victims of the Jan. 23 avalanche on Mt. McCrae. (Kinsley Construction)
American businessmen, brothers identified as 2 victims of Mt. McCrae Avalanche