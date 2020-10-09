Skip The Dishes, Doordash, Uber Eats and other delivery services have grown their business significantly as restaurants have adapted to COVID-19 restrictions. (Skip The Dishes photo)

NDP, B.C. Liberals call for 15% cap on restaurant delivery fees

Restaurant association says it will help them survive COVID-19

Restaurant delivery services should cap their charges at 15 per cent for the next six months to help restaurants survive the winter and the COVID-19 pandemic, both the B.C. NDP and B.C. Liberals say.

NDP candidate David Eby announced his party’s policy at a burger restaurant in Vancouver Oct. 9, minutes after the B.C. Liberal Party sent out a statement promising to do the same thing. Eby said the cap has been implemented in some places in the U.S. and if companies like Doordash, Skip the Dishes and Uber Eats won’t do it voluntarily, a re-elected NDP government will “find a way” to impose the limit.

Ian Tostenson, president of the B.C. Restaurant and Food Services Association, said the cap could make the difference between getting through the winter and closing down for many restaurants, estimating that about 40 per cent of restaurant sales are through delivery services.

more to come…

BC politicsBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada adds 378,000 jobs in September, accelerating growth from August

Just Posted

80-year-old Revelstokian smashes national track and field records

Marek Glowacki has played the sport all his life

No new COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke for August, September

The number of cases since January remains at three

BC VOTES: Clovechok is running on his record

Clovechok is the Liberal candidate for Columbia River Revelstoke

Federal NDP looks to criminalize domestic emotional abuse with new law

MP Randall Garrison introduces private member’s bill

UPDATE: Sinixt and B.C. argue rights at Supreme Court of Canada

The case of Richard Desautel was heard in Ottawa

No doubt second wave of COVID-19 will hit Indigenous communities harder: Miller

A First Nation in northern Saskatchewan went into lockdown and closed its schools due to COVID

NDP, B.C. Liberals call for 15% cap on restaurant delivery fees

Restaurant association says it will help them survive COVID-19

Bear shot in Lake Country due to ‘people problem’

Garbage ‘like crack cocaine’ to bears: Conservation Officer

It could snow along B.C. mountain passes over Thanksgiving weekend: Environment Canada

Snow tires have been mandatory on most B.C. highways since Oct. 1

B.C. expert asks residents to be wary as death cap mushrooms sprout

B.C. Centre for Disease Control is warning people of poisonous mushrooms

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

2 of 27 horses dead from Princeton farm seizure

The horses were moved to Armstrong for care after 97 animals seized from problem property

Alleged speeding car smashes into truck, light standard and 3 parked cars in Kelowna

According to witnesses the driver of the car took off on foot

Kelowna woman’s sister speaks out on the third anniversary of her murder

Russia Nicholson’s body was found in an orchard in October 2017

Most Read