A moviegoer steps into an auditorium at a Cineplex Movie Theatre in Toronto on Friday, July 16, 2021. Cineplex Inc. says it has temporarily laid off nearly 5,000 part-time employees because of mandated closures of its Ontario movie theatres.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

A moviegoer steps into an auditorium at a Cineplex Movie Theatre in Toronto on Friday, July 16, 2021. Cineplex Inc. says it has temporarily laid off nearly 5,000 part-time employees because of mandated closures of its Ontario movie theatres.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Nearly 5,000 layoffs at Cineplex after Ontario closes movie theatres

Canada’s largest movie chain will get its employees back to work when restrictions are lifted

Cineplex Inc. says it has temporarily laid off nearly 5,000 part-time employees because of mandated closures of its Ontario movie theatres to tackle the surge of the Omicron variant.

Spokeswoman Sarah Van Lange says Canada’s largest movie chain will get its employees back to work “once and for all” as soon as the restrictions are lifted.

New COVID-19 public health measures announced by Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Monday resulted in the closure of 67 Cineplex theatres along with indoor concert venues, museums, galleries and other attractions.

The provincial restrictions also require restaurants and bars to halt indoor dining and cease selling alcohol after 10 p.m.

The policies meant to curtail the province’s soaring COVID-19 cases are expected to remain in place until at least Jan. 26.

The Toronto-based company said it would offer full refunds to customers who had booked tickets in advance.

—The Canadian Press

Movies and TV

Previous story
Real estate board says Metro Vancouver home sales hit record in 2021
Next story
New brunch spot coming to Kelowna

Just Posted

The podium: Maya Royale (RNSC) gold, Fiona Woodman (RNSC) silver, Tayte Proulx-Royds (Telemark Nordic) silver, Anna Farbridge (Telemark Nordic) 4th (not pictured), and Emilie Paquin (RNSC) 5th. (Maja Jacob/Revelstoke Nordic)
Revelstoke Nordic Ski club hosts cross country ski trials ahead of BC Winter Games

Kyla Inaba of Predator Ridge Resort has been named to the PGA of B.C.’s Top 100 Golf Professionals of 2021 list. (PGA of BC photo)
Okanagan-Shuswap golf pros crack PGA of BC top 100 of 2021 list

A real estate sold sign hangs in front of a Canadian property Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Interior home sales continue at record highs as prices soar

Snowfall in Revelstoke on Jan. 4. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Heavy snowfall on the way for West Columbia