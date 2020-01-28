The new course is being launched at the college on Feb. 17 (File photo)

New cannabis course coming to Okanagan College

The new Recreational Cannabis Retail Sales course will launch online on Feb. 17

As cannabis shops open across the Central Okanagan, at least one institution is offering more courses in the growing market.

Okanagan College has announced a new online “Recreational Cannabis Retail Sales” course for entrepreneurs looking to start a career in the cannabis industry.

The course will teach students about the fundamentals of recreational cannabis, the different cannabis accessories that exist in the market and the different regulations facing cannabis workers.

READ MORE: Marmalade Cat Cafe comes to Kelowna’s Okanagan College campus

“This course is designed from the point of view of a manager of a licensed cannabis retail store,” said course instructor Christopher Simpson.

“The training at Okanagan College is intended to provide students with the skills and knowledge that will help them stand out and succeed within cannabis retail sales.”

The course is set to to run from Feb. 17 to March 20. If you can’t attend the first course, it will also run a second time from March 23 to April 24.

For more information on the course, you can visit Okanagan College’s website.

