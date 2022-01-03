Vernon's newest restaurant is Popeyes on 27th Street. (Keith Schiehl photo)

New grocery store, restaurants hatching in Vernon

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen opened Monday, Jan. 3 on 27th Street

Residents are crowing over the latest fast food option available in town, one of several new businesses popping up.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is now open in the new building next to the Co-Op gas bar on 27th Street.

The drive-thru and dine-in spot is in the same building where a Triple O’s is set to open soon.

They are both on the same lot as Vernon’s newest car wash.

And next to them, across 37th Avenue, a new grocery store is opening in the old People’ Store location.

It’s also on the same stretch of road as the new Taco Time, set to open sometime in 2022 in the old Daily Grind drive-thru.

Shahi Grocery Store is slated to open soon on 27th Street, next to Triple O’s and Popeyes. (Details by Design/Magical Mirrors and Frames photo)

