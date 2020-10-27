New hotel opening in Revelstoke

An interior photo of Basecamp Resort in Revelstoke. (Submitted)
An interior photo of Basecamp Resort in Revelstoke. (Submitted)An interior photo of Basecamp Resort in Revelstoke. (Submitted)
Showcasing the washroom and living room interior look of Basecamp Resort in Revelstoke. (Contributed)Showcasing the washroom and living room interior look of Basecamp Resort in Revelstoke. (Contributed)
An interior photo of Basecamp Resort in Revelstoke. (Submitted)

Revelstoke’s newest hotel, Basecamp Resort, is scheduled to open Dec. 3.

Construction of the project, located at 405 Highway 23 north, began in summer 2019.

Sky McLean, one of the owners of the project, as well as four other Basecamp hotels in Canmore, said construction was delayed due to the complexity of the site, which is along the banks of the Columbia River.

However, there were no delays due to the pandemic.

“It was the operating hotels that suffered,” she said.

In the spring, bookings and reservations went off a cliff. At the time, she remembers thinking that if it continued that way their business would be finished.

As restrictions were lifted and subsidies for businesses became available, McLean said the business became manageable again.

Still, the second wave has thrown everything back into the air.

“We are all taking it day by day,” she said.

The pandemic also put a hold on the company’s plans for a second property purchased in downtown Revelstoke on 2nd St. E.

McLean said they were hoping to begin construction in spring of 2021.

Luckily for Basecamp, hotel operations were easily adapted for COVID. The check-in system is automated.

Guests are given a door code when they book and there is no front desk at most locations, but rather a central front desk in Canmore.

“We did this prior to COVID,” McLean said. “But it is very COVID friendly.”

The new hotel on Highway 23 is townhouse style and features options from micro studio to six bedroom.

McLean said while travelling the area there was always a shortage of places to stay that had the things she wanted, like a kitchen, hot tub and with space for a bigger group.

The hotel has river views from every suite and a beautiful path down to the river.

McLean opened the first Basecamp Resort in Canmore in November 2016. The Revelstoke location is the first outside of Canmore and the company has purchased property in Golden to keep expanding.

“We aspire to be the go-to home away from home in the Canadian mountains,” she said.

In March 2019 there was some dispute over Basecamp Resort’s name as there is a Base Camp Guest House already operating in Revelstoke. McLean said both businesses are keeping the name and “that’s where that’s at.”

READ MORE: Revelstoke business receives cease and desist letter over trademarked name

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Hotels

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Resort asks for support on proposed temporary workforce housing

Just Posted

An interior photo of Basecamp Resort in Revelstoke. (Submitted)
New hotel opening in Revelstoke

The Canmore based company is expanding into B.C.

Frank Desrosiers is a videographer based in Revelstoke. His art film Full Circle recently debuted at LUNA Re-imagined. (Contributed)
Revelstokians bike for mental health in latest cycling film

Full Circle by local filmmaker debuted at LUNA Re-imagined

Begbie View Elementary Corban casts his vote in last week’s mock student election. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke students vote green in provincial mock election

Begbie View Elementary was one of more than 700 elementary and high school schools that took part

Friends and family of Sonya Riome, 35, are confirming she died in the fire. (Contributed)
Woman dies in weekend Revelstoke house fire

The fire gutted the property

Above, MLA-elect Doug Clovechok cast his vote early. Photo submitted
MLA-elect Clovechok reflects on election

He’s ready to get to work as an opposition MLA, he says

FILE – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. shatters COVID-19 records with 817 weekend cases; masks now expected indoors

Three people have died over the past three reporting periods

Commissioner Austin Cullen listens to introductions before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on February 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. money laundering inquiry hears of $800,000 and more in bags, luggage, backpacks

The lottery corporation has said it consistently reported suspicious transactions to Fintrac

Some of the characters in the League of Legends video game. (Photo: na.leagueoflegends.com)
E-sports trial at B.C. high schools to start with ‘League of Legends’ team game

For fall launch, Vancouver’s GameSeta company partners with BC School Sports

Kelowna Secondary School. (SD23 photo)
Second case of COVID-19 confirmed at Kelowna Secondary School

Interior Health has confirmed the new case is unrelated to the one announced Sunday

The Stuart Park ice rink in January 2020. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Popular Kelowna outdoor ice rink will open amid COVID-19 pandemic

City council approved COVID-related changes to the Stuart Park ice rink’s operations

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Interior Health sees 31 new cases of COVID-19 over record-breaking weekend

Eighty-six cases remain active and one person is hospitalized with the virus

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a seven-vehicle chain reaction collision early Monday morning, Oct. 26. (File photo)
One person injured in seven-vehicle chain-reaction collision in Salmon Arm

Snow packed to ice, speed contributing factors behind collisions

RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm early Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (File photo)
Salmon Arm man killed in collision on Highway 1

RCMP say slippery road conditions contributing factor behind collision

Most Read