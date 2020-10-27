New hotel opening in Revelstoke

An interior photo of Basecamp Resort in Revelstoke. (Submitted) Showcasing the washroom and living room interior look of Basecamp Resort in Revelstoke. (Contributed)

Revelstoke’s newest hotel, Basecamp Resort, is scheduled to open Dec. 3.

Construction of the project, located at 405 Highway 23 north, began in summer 2019.

Sky McLean, one of the owners of the project, as well as four other Basecamp hotels in Canmore, said construction was delayed due to the complexity of the site, which is along the banks of the Columbia River.

However, there were no delays due to the pandemic.

“It was the operating hotels that suffered,” she said.

In the spring, bookings and reservations went off a cliff. At the time, she remembers thinking that if it continued that way their business would be finished.

As restrictions were lifted and subsidies for businesses became available, McLean said the business became manageable again.

Still, the second wave has thrown everything back into the air.

“We are all taking it day by day,” she said.

The pandemic also put a hold on the company’s plans for a second property purchased in downtown Revelstoke on 2nd St. E.

McLean said they were hoping to begin construction in spring of 2021.

Luckily for Basecamp, hotel operations were easily adapted for COVID. The check-in system is automated.

Guests are given a door code when they book and there is no front desk at most locations, but rather a central front desk in Canmore.

“We did this prior to COVID,” McLean said. “But it is very COVID friendly.”

The new hotel on Highway 23 is townhouse style and features options from micro studio to six bedroom.

McLean said while travelling the area there was always a shortage of places to stay that had the things she wanted, like a kitchen, hot tub and with space for a bigger group.

The hotel has river views from every suite and a beautiful path down to the river.

McLean opened the first Basecamp Resort in Canmore in November 2016. The Revelstoke location is the first outside of Canmore and the company has purchased property in Golden to keep expanding.

“We aspire to be the go-to home away from home in the Canadian mountains,” she said.

In March 2019 there was some dispute over Basecamp Resort’s name as there is a Base Camp Guest House already operating in Revelstoke. McLean said both businesses are keeping the name and “that’s where that’s at.”

