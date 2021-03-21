New owners for Shuswap golf course

Karyn Bruschinsky and Ian Morrison have taken over Shuswap Lake Estates from the Barker family

New owners are in place at a Blind Bay recreational hot spot.

Karyn Bruschinsky and Ian Morrison are the new owners of Shuswap Lake Estates Golf and Country Club, taking over from the Barker family.

The announcement was made on the course’s Facebook page.

The golf course was originally built by Jack and Irene Barker in 1977 and later sold to their six daughters in 2008. It has been a landmark to the community of Blind Bay and surrounding areas and serves its members, patrons, charities and local businesses alike.

This will remain the same under the new owners.

“We are excited about continuing the Barker family’s legacy and starting new adventures at Shuswap Lake Estates Golf Course,” said Bruschinsky and Morrison. “We are proud to join the community of Blind Bay and surrounding area, and look forward to working with the remarkable team, meeting the individual members, players, and the community alike.”

The par-71, 18-hole championship course has not yet opened for the 2021 season.

Most Read