The Coast Hillcrest Hotel is offering food for take out every day. They accept orders 24 hours ahead for a 10 per cent off discount. Pictured is vegetarian chili. (Photo via Instagram)

New #spendinrevy contest calls on people to support local businesses

The photo contest will repeat weekly with winners announced on Fridays

The Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce and Community Futures Revelstoke want you to support local businesses during the pandemic and have created a contest to encourage that.

Take a photo of your purchase, and post it on the Revy Info page.

“Be creative,” the chamber encouraged in their post announcing the contest.

Use the hashtag #spendinrevy and tag the business you supported.

Post as many times as you like for a chance to with a Revelstoke hat ad a $25 gift certificate.

The contest will be repeating every week with winners chosen on Fridays.

 

Business

