New #spendinrevy contest calls on people to support local businesses

The Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce and Community Futures Revelstoke want you to support local businesses during the pandemic and have created a contest to encourage that.
Take a photo of your purchase, and post it on the Revy Info page.
“Be creative,” the chamber encouraged in their post announcing the contest.
Use the hashtag #spendinrevy and tag the business you supported.
Post as many times as you like for a chance to with a Revelstoke hat ad a $25 gift certificate.
The contest will be repeating every week with winners chosen on Fridays.
