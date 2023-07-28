New winery opens in Summerland’s Garnet Valley

Solvero Wines to specialize in Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris and Rose

Bob Sartor, left, Matt Sartor, Andrea Sartor and Alison Moyes toast the opening of Solvero Wines in the Garnet Valley area of Summerland. The winery held an opening ceremony on July 27. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

A winery specializing in Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris and Rose has opened in the Garnet Valley area of Summerland.

Solvero Wines, on Wildhorse Road, held an opening ceremony on July 27.

Bob and Andrea Sartor, their son Matt and winemaker and general manager Alison Moyes welcomed visitors to the newly constructed winery.

Bob Sartor said creating the winery has been a long process.“After the better part of 10 years, here we are today,” he said at the opening ceremony.

He explained building the winery and working with the vines has been challenging as the terrain is steep.

Summerland has numerous wineries, but most are on flatter and lower land. However, Matt Sartor was interested in growing grapes and producing wine at this location.

Solvero is one of two wineries in the Garnet Valley area. Its elevation, at almost 600 metres, is one of the highest vineyards in British Columbia.

The winery has more than seven hectares of grapes planted, including some high-density plantings.

Moyes said the winery will offer a unique grape-to-glass experience. She said the property is ideal for the wines Solvero Wines is producing.

“Pinot is perfectly suited for this vineyard,” she said. “There’s a lot of potential for the future.”

In addition to the four varieties already in production, the winery has also planted grapes for Gamay.

Grapes are grown at the Wildhorse Road property and also in the Happy Valley area of Summerland.

Sartor said the winery is not yet completed. The tasting room is yet to be constructed. For this summer, tasting will be done in an outdoor area at the building.

