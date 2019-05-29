Falkland will be without gas for the second time this year, as the pumps close in June while the tanks are being replaced. (Google Maps image)

No fuel in small Okanagan town for most of month

Falkland Petro-Canada undergoing renovations, which will also see store closed for a period

Falkland will be fuel-less for more than three weeks in June.

The Petro-Canada gas station is undergoing further renovations, replacing the gas tanks, and the store will not have any fuel from June 3 to about June 28.

The store will also be closed (no bathroom or refreshments available) from around June 6 to 21.

“We apologize for all inconvenience and urge everyone to prepare when they go on a trip,” said Alexis Pearson, who works at the station.

This is the second time this year that Falkland gas station has closed for renovations. Residents were without fuel in February while work was being done.

See: No gas in Falkland as lone station closed for renovations

See: Gas again flowing in Falkland

