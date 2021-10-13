Nominees announced in Revelstoke’s Business Excellence Awards

The Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce announced the finalists in their upcoming Business Excellence Awards.
Finalists will be announced on Oct. 27. The winners will be announced Nov. 6.
Entrepreneurial Excellence:
Tove Besseling of Begbie Kids
Stacy Batchelor, Allie Bruni and Kristin Olsen of Fable Book Parlour
Sara Sansom of Forage & Fill Eco Retail Ltd.
Janette Wheeler of Pawsitively Stoke Pet Spa
Roberto Price of the Revelstoke Chocolate Company
Laura White of Revy Web Design Inc.
Keegan Martin of RevyTech
Fred and Dana Orndorff of Rumpus Beer Company Ltd.
Terra Park and Kevan McCoy of Terra Firma’s Kitchen
Kenley Knock and Jacqui Gardener of The Studio Dance & Wellness
Business Resilience:
Community Connections (Revelstoke Society)
DOSE Coffee
Emo’s On First
Main Street Cafe
Mountain Goodness Natural Foods
Roxy Theatre
Royal Canadian Legion, Branch No. 46
Selkirk Medical Group
Zalas Steak & Pizza House
Youth Employer of the Year:
McDonald’s
Revelstoke Golf Club
Revelstoke Mountain Resort
Roxy Theatre
Tim Hortons
Accommodation Excellence:
Alpenrose Bed & Breakfast
Coast Hillcrest Resort Hotel Ltd.
Courthouse Inn Revelstoke
Holten Heritage House Bed & Breakfast
Regent Hotel
Swiss Chalet Motel
The Explorers Society Hotel
Retail Excellence:
Beyond Gifts
Big Mountain Kitchen & Linen
Fineline SUP and FLY
Flowt Bikes and Skis Ltd.
Integrated Apparel
Mountain Goodness Natural Foods
Pharmasave-Photo Lab
Revelstoke Family Pharmacy
Revelstoke Golf Course-DWJ Golf Shop
Silverwinds
Society Snow and Skate
Style Trend Clothiers
Universal Footwear Ltd.
Sustainable Business Excellence:
Adaptive Homes
Birch & Lace
Little Bear Engineering Inc
Mountain Goodness Natural Foods
Revelstoke Bear Aware
Industrial & Manufacturing Excellence:
Arrowtec Building Systems Limited
BA Sausage
Downie Timber Ltd.
Monashee Spirits Craft Distillery
Mt Begbie Brewing Company Ltd.
Food and Beverage Excellence:
Craft Bierhaus
Emo’s On First
Frisby Ridge Sushi
Kawakubo Sushi::Sake::Steak
Main Street Cafe
Revelstoke Golf Club
The Modern Bakeshop & Cafe
The Taco Club
The Villlage Idiot
Construction Excellence:
Absolute Contracting-City Hall
Absolute Contracting-OC Trades Collaboration Duplex
Arcadian Contracting Co. Revelstoke Ltd.
Jordan Cochrane Custom Homes
Trades and Services Excellence:
Birch & Lace
Birch Bear Cubs
Jacobson Ford-Mercury Sales Ltd.
Mick R’s Mechanic Ltd.
Parallel Vision Contracting
Pawsitively Stoked Pet Spa
Stay Cool Automotive
Sundown Salon
Tom Poole Photography
Technology and Innovation Excellence:
Revelstoke Delivery
Revelstoke Dogsled Adventures
Revelstoke Idea Factory
Save on Foods
Silverwinds
Style Trend Clothiers
Employee of the Year:
Dom Williams-BDO Canada LLP
Paige Delaronde-Big Mountain Kitchen & Linen
Chris Wills-Community Connections (Revelstoke Society)
Marly McAstocker-Community Connections (Revelstoke Society)
Sheena Bell-Community Connections (Revelstoke Society)
Melissa Hemphill-Community Connections (Revelstoke Society)
Jason Burke-Everything Revelstoke
Chieko Toyama-Kawakubo Sushi::Sake::Steak
Cassidi Markus-McDonald’s
Rory Kennedy-Quartermaster Eatery
Tyler Maki-Revelstoke Credit Union Insurance
Maria Lynn-Revelstoke Hospice Society
Catherine Zimmerman-Selkirk Medical Group
Ben Gilles-Stay Cool Automotive
Sharni Burnett-The Taco Club Food Services Ltd.
Business or Organization of the year:
Avalanche Canada
Big Eddy Glass Works
Community Futures Development Corporation of Revelstoke
Mackenzie Peak Law Corporation
Moxie Marketing
RAS Revelstoke After School Society
Revelstoke Cycling Association
Revelstoke Family Pharmacy
Revelstoke Mountaineer Communications Ltd.
Revelstoke School District #19
Revelstoke Search and Rescue Society
Selkirk Dental Clinic
Service BC
Southside Grocery
Stoke the Fire Hotsauce Inc.
Tourism Attractions Excellence:
Arts Revelstoke
BC Interior Forestry Museum
Big Eddy Glass Works
Revelstoke Cycling Association
Revelstoke Golf Club
Revelstoke Local Food Initiative Society-Farmer’s Market
Revelstoke Mountain Resort-Pipe Mountain Coaster
Revelstoke Museum & Archives
Wandering Wheels
Community Support Excellence:
Cheers Liquor Store-12 Days of Giving Campaign
Kawakubo Sushi::Sake::Steak-Donation of ventilator to Queen Victoria Hospital
Monashee Spirits Craft Distillery-Supporting non-profits, events and charity of choice each year
Regent Hotel-exceptional advocate for business in multiple sectors
Revelstoke Hospital Auxiliary-volunteer powered thrift store that funds contributions to Queen Victoria Hospital
Save on Foods-support to multiple local causes
