Nominees announced in Revelstoke’s Business Excellence Awards

Stacey Brensrud and Tyler Maki announce the Business Excellence Awards finalists in a video recorded at Waterworld, north of Revelstoke. (Photo via Facebook)

The Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce announced the finalists in their upcoming Business Excellence Awards.

Finalists will be announced on Oct. 27. The winners will be announced Nov. 6.

Entrepreneurial Excellence:

Tove Besseling of Begbie Kids

Stacy Batchelor, Allie Bruni and Kristin Olsen of Fable Book Parlour

Sara Sansom of Forage & Fill Eco Retail Ltd.

Janette Wheeler of Pawsitively Stoke Pet Spa

Roberto Price of the Revelstoke Chocolate Company

Laura White of Revy Web Design Inc.

Keegan Martin of RevyTech

Fred and Dana Orndorff of Rumpus Beer Company Ltd.

Terra Park and Kevan McCoy of Terra Firma’s Kitchen

Kenley Knock and Jacqui Gardener of The Studio Dance & Wellness

Business Resilience:

Community Connections (Revelstoke Society)

DOSE Coffee

Emo’s On First

Main Street Cafe

Mountain Goodness Natural Foods

Roxy Theatre

Royal Canadian Legion, Branch No. 46

Selkirk Medical Group

Zalas Steak & Pizza House

Youth Employer of the Year:

McDonald’s

Revelstoke Golf Club

Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Roxy Theatre

Tim Hortons

Accommodation Excellence:

Alpenrose Bed & Breakfast

Coast Hillcrest Resort Hotel Ltd.

Courthouse Inn Revelstoke

Holten Heritage House Bed & Breakfast

Regent Hotel

Swiss Chalet Motel

The Explorers Society Hotel

Retail Excellence:

Beyond Gifts

Big Mountain Kitchen & Linen

Fineline SUP and FLY

Flowt Bikes and Skis Ltd.

Integrated Apparel

Mountain Goodness Natural Foods

Pharmasave-Photo Lab

Revelstoke Family Pharmacy

Revelstoke Golf Course-DWJ Golf Shop

Silverwinds

Society Snow and Skate

Style Trend Clothiers

Universal Footwear Ltd.

Sustainable Business Excellence:

Adaptive Homes

Birch & Lace

Little Bear Engineering Inc

Mountain Goodness Natural Foods

Revelstoke Bear Aware

Industrial & Manufacturing Excellence:

Arrowtec Building Systems Limited

BA Sausage

Downie Timber Ltd.

Monashee Spirits Craft Distillery

Mt Begbie Brewing Company Ltd.

Food and Beverage Excellence:

Craft Bierhaus

Emo’s On First

Frisby Ridge Sushi

Kawakubo Sushi::Sake::Steak

Main Street Cafe

Revelstoke Golf Club

The Modern Bakeshop & Cafe

The Taco Club

The Villlage Idiot

Construction Excellence:

Absolute Contracting-City Hall

Absolute Contracting-OC Trades Collaboration Duplex

Arcadian Contracting Co. Revelstoke Ltd.

Jordan Cochrane Custom Homes

Trades and Services Excellence:

Birch & Lace

Birch Bear Cubs

Jacobson Ford-Mercury Sales Ltd.

Mick R’s Mechanic Ltd.

Parallel Vision Contracting

Pawsitively Stoked Pet Spa

Stay Cool Automotive

Sundown Salon

Tom Poole Photography

Technology and Innovation Excellence:

Revelstoke Delivery

Revelstoke Dogsled Adventures

Revelstoke Idea Factory

Save on Foods

Silverwinds

Style Trend Clothiers

Employee of the Year:

Dom Williams-BDO Canada LLP

Paige Delaronde-Big Mountain Kitchen & Linen

Chris Wills-Community Connections (Revelstoke Society)

Marly McAstocker-Community Connections (Revelstoke Society)

Sheena Bell-Community Connections (Revelstoke Society)

Melissa Hemphill-Community Connections (Revelstoke Society)

Jason Burke-Everything Revelstoke

Chieko Toyama-Kawakubo Sushi::Sake::Steak

Cassidi Markus-McDonald’s

Rory Kennedy-Quartermaster Eatery

Tyler Maki-Revelstoke Credit Union Insurance

Maria Lynn-Revelstoke Hospice Society

Catherine Zimmerman-Selkirk Medical Group

Ben Gilles-Stay Cool Automotive

Sharni Burnett-The Taco Club Food Services Ltd.

Business or Organization of the year:

Avalanche Canada

Big Eddy Glass Works

Community Futures Development Corporation of Revelstoke

Mackenzie Peak Law Corporation

Moxie Marketing

RAS Revelstoke After School Society

Revelstoke Cycling Association

Revelstoke Family Pharmacy

Revelstoke Mountaineer Communications Ltd.

Revelstoke School District #19

Revelstoke Search and Rescue Society

Selkirk Dental Clinic

Service BC

Southside Grocery

Stoke the Fire Hotsauce Inc.

Tourism Attractions Excellence:

Arts Revelstoke

BC Interior Forestry Museum

Big Eddy Glass Works

Revelstoke Cycling Association

Revelstoke Golf Club

Revelstoke Local Food Initiative Society-Farmer’s Market

Revelstoke Mountain Resort-Pipe Mountain Coaster

Revelstoke Museum & Archives

Wandering Wheels

Community Support Excellence:

Cheers Liquor Store-12 Days of Giving Campaign

Kawakubo Sushi::Sake::Steak-Donation of ventilator to Queen Victoria Hospital

Monashee Spirits Craft Distillery-Supporting non-profits, events and charity of choice each year

Regent Hotel-exceptional advocate for business in multiple sectors

Revelstoke Hospital Auxiliary-volunteer powered thrift store that funds contributions to Queen Victoria Hospital

Save on Foods-support to multiple local causes

