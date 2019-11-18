Financial numbers flow on the digital ticker tape at the TMX Group in Toronto’s financial district on May 9, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

North American stock markets slip lower, loonie up against U.S. dollar

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.67 cents US

Canada’s main stock index fell in late-morning trading as the price of oil fell and the energy sector lost ground.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 9.65 points at 17,018.82.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 0.23 of a point at 28,004.66. The S&P 500 index was down 2.04 points at 3,118.42, while the Nasdaq composite was down 16.79 points at 8,524.04.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.67 cents US compared with an average of 75.58 cents US on Friday.

The January crude contract was down 84 cents at US$56.99 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 7.2 cents at US$2.62 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$3.70 at US$1,472.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 1.65 cents at US$2.62 a pound.

The Canadian Press

