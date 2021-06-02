North Okanagan business shores up top award, again

KingFisher Boats, the family-owned aluminium boat builder, has retained its Best Managed status, becoming a gold-standard winner.

The Vernon company has been one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies since 2018.

This past year brought new challenges, but with a rock-solid strategic plan, budget focus, and a focused safety plan on keeping employees and community safe KingFisher Boats was able to thrive.

“We are very proud to be a Best Managed Gold Standard company,” CEO Byron Bolton said. “Being recognized year after year demonstrates our senior team’s strong leadership, strategy, and focus on our people and community. In 2020 we have seen record demand as new boaters are propelling sales as they find ways to recreate locally.”

Canada’s Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies for innovative, world-class business practices. Applicants are evaluated by an independent judging panel. 2021 Best Managed companies share commonalities that include making employee health a top priority, acting with an increased sense of purpose and social responsibility and a significantly heightened focus on cash flow.

“This year’s best-managed winners demonstrate the organizational grit required to thrive in these increasingly uncertain times,” said Kari Lockhart, with Canada’s Best Managed Companies program.

“By putting their people first, and showing the courage to experiment and take risks, they were able to overcome some of today’s most pressing challenges. This year’s winners were able to succeed because they weren’t afraid to fail.”

