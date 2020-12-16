North Okanagan restaurant feels the sting of COVID-19, closes dining

In response to increased cases, Intermezzo ‘puts people first,’ only offering takeout

With the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Vernon, Intermezzo has decided to close its dining room to customers, but remains open for takeout and delivery. (Intermezzo photo)

As the cases of coronavirus continue to rise, at least one Vernon business is feeling the effects and has been forced to make a tough decision.

Intermezzo Restaurant and Wine Cellar closed its dining room Dec. 11 and is only open for takeout and delivery.

“We’re a family business and we want to protect our people,” owner Ellie Elizabeth said.

They plan to re-open for reservations in January.

“It’s a huge loss for business but we love our people and we need to put people first,” Elizabeth said.

The decision was made as the number of cases of COVID-19 rises and Intermezzo saw more people cancelling their reservations at the fine dining restaurant.

They were only open six months, since re-opening June 10 following the first pandemic shut down.

“We have followed every guideline that has been recommended by our health authority. However, cases continue to rise in the Vernon area.”

This decision to close the lounge came as a result of the increase in community transmission and, “our desire to protect our family members, our guests, and our staff who we consider to all be a part of Intermezzos family.”

Along with remaining open for takeout, Intermezzo will also be offering discounted beer and wine to include with meals. Delivery is also available through Driver Dispatcher.

“Though it isn’t the same as the full Intermezzo service, we hope you will be pleasantly surprised by how delicious our food can be at home.

“We will get through this.”

READ MORE: Heater theft leaves Vernon business cold

READ MORE: Vernon sparks idea of fire pits in Polson Park

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusRestaurants