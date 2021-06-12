Carina Stokes, bar manager at Enderby’s Small Axe Bistro, was recognized as one of four exceptional B.C. restaurant workers by the British Columbia Restaurant and Foodservices Association Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Contributed)

Carina Stokes, bar manager at Enderby’s Small Axe Bistro, was recognized as one of four exceptional B.C. restaurant workers by the British Columbia Restaurant and Foodservices Association Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Contributed)

Okanagan bar manager recognized as ‘stand-up’ B.C. restaurant worker

Small Axe Roadhouse’s Carina Stokes one of four to receive special recognition from the BCRFA

Amid a challenging stretch for all restaurant workers, an Enderby bar manager has been recognized as a “superstar of service.”

Carina Stokes joined The Small Axe Roadhouse about a year ago, and having made a lasting impression in her workplace ever since, she’s one of four restaurant workers recognized by the Standing Up for Service campaign, created by the British Columbia Restaurant and Foodservices Association (BCRFA) as a special way of honouring restaurant staff after a trying 15 months of work amid the pandemic.

Asked what’s guided her in her work during a year of public health guidelines, dining closures and the general “COVID-ness of everything,” Stokes said that patience has been the keyword.

“I think it’s just about having patience with people right now.”

The Small Axe has found a home on Cliff Avenue beside the Shuswap River for the past five years, bringing stability to a downtown property that’s been a revolving door of restaurants, antique shops and other businesses in past years.

“It’s really refreshing for me,” Stokes said of her latest restaurant gig working alongside Small Axe owner Sarah Dudley.

“She’s so, so good at what she does and just crazy passionate about it too, which definitely makes working for her more exciting,” Stokes said.

“She cares so much about supporting other small businesses and just making sure that everyone shows up to work feeling safe and comfortable and excited to be here.”

The Standing Up for Service campaign began with a BCRFA call-out to diners across the province to share their stories of workers going above and beyond while following COVID-19 best practices. More than 250 stories were shared about servers, cooks, dishwashers and owners during the 12-week campaign.

“With B.C. residents eager to nominate a deserving restaurant worker in their neighbourhood, it was difficult for us to select four truly outstanding individuals,” said Ian Tostenson, BCRFA president and CEO.

Rounding out the list of award recipients were Victoria’s Mieran Loria of Moxie’s on Yates; Vancouver’s Clint Goldsmith, Water St Café; and in Whistler, Cliodhna Minihane with the Earls Kitchen and Bar.

“It’s amazing to finally be in a time where we can celebrate, and we feel the stress our industry has been under begin to lift,” added Tostenson. “I commend all restaurant workers for staying the course and providing great service in these trying times.”

Summerland’s Sumac Ridge Estate Winery — a B.C. winery pioneer and Standing Up for Service sponsor — immediately saw the importance of the campaign.

“It’s important to acknowledge the hard work and commitment of our BC hospitality staff. We see them, and we are so thankful. They continuously go above and beyond, and we are so incredibly proud to be a part of this local community,” the winery stated.

READ MORE: Women In Business: Vernon wedding planner finds the magic in small gatherings

READ MORE: Enderby bar’s busty beer taps to stay put despite backlash

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

AwardsBusiness

Previous story
B.C. doesn’t depend on U.S. law to attract cruise ships, Horgan says

Just Posted

There was a house fire in Revelstoke on June 11 in the 900 block of Farrel Road. (Facebook)
Revelstoke fire department extinguishes house fire

Fire was on June 11

Revelstoke City Council approved a cost sharing agreement for the upcoming construction of a traffic circle as well as a realignment on Nichol Rd. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
City paying 10% of costs for upcoming Nichol Rd. round-about

Revelstoke Mountain Resort and Mackenzie Village are paying the rest

Residents line up outside the Vernon Recreation Complex for their COVID-19 vaccine Saturday, June 5. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
No appointments necessary for first dose COVID-19 vaccine: Interior Health

People can just show up at clinics, register on the spot and get the shot

Left to right. Reporter Liam Harrap, publisher Myles Williamson and editor Jocelyn Doll celebrate after the Ma Murray Award wins. (Contributed)
Revelstoke Review wins 5 provincial newspaper awards

3 gold, 1 silver and a bronze

Students have gym class outside Begbie View Elementary last year during a sunny fall day. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
COVID forces 2 classes at Begbie View Elementary to self-isolate

For two weeks, Revelstoke has had zero COVID-19 cases

At an outdoor drive-in convocation ceremony, Mount Royal University bestows an honorary Doctor of Laws on Blackfoot Elder and residential school survivor Clarence Wolfleg in Calgary on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘You didn’t get the best of me’: Residential school survivor gets honorary doctorate

Clarence Wolfleg receives honorary doctorate from Mount Royal University, the highest honour the school gives out

18-year-old skier Logan Leach follows his guide, Julien Petit, down an alpine track. The Lumby athlete who is visually impaired has been named to Alpine Canada’s Ski Team ahead of the 2022 Paralympic Games in Beijing. (Contributed)
North Okanagan teen named to national Para-Alpine ski team

18-year-old Logan Leach officially joins Canada’s Para-Alpine roster ahead of Beijing 2022

Toria Kover windups a pitch at the mound. (Contributed)
Kelowna softball player to play for NCAA Division I school later this fall

‘It’s a surreal experience, really’

Carina Stokes, bar manager at Enderby’s Small Axe Bistro, was recognized as one of four exceptional B.C. restaurant workers by the British Columbia Restaurant and Foodservices Association Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Contributed)
Okanagan bar manager recognized as ‘stand-up’ B.C. restaurant worker

Small Axe Roadhouse’s Carina Stokes one of four to receive special recognition from the BCRFA

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

“They will never be forgotten, every child matters,” says Sioux Valley Chief Jennifer Bone in a video statement June 1. (Screen grab)
104 ‘potential graves’ detected at site of former residential school in Manitoba

Sioux Valley Dakota Nation working to identify, repatriate students buried near former Brandon residential school

The Queen Victoria statue at the B.C. legislature was splattered with what looks like red paint on Friday. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)
Queen Victoria statue at B.C. legislature vandalized Friday

Statue splattered with red paint by old growth forest proponents

Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver police officer charged with assault during an arrest in 2019

The service has released no other details about the allegations

Denmark’s Christian Eriksen receives medical attention after collapsing during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Denmark and Finland at Parken stadium in Copenhagen, Saturday, June 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool)
Christian Eriksen in stable condition, Euro 2020 match resumes

Eriksen was given chest compressions after collapsing on the field during a European Championship

Most Read