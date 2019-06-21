Okanagan business embraces Bring Your Dog to Work Day

A Vernon car dealership has gone to the dogs. Literally.

Theo caused some productivity issues at Vernon Kia Friday, June 21 for Bring Your Dog to Work Day.

The adorable, large-eyed pup was nearly impossible to ignore, among a few other furry friends spending the day at the office.

Even some customers brought their four-legged friends to the dealership as Vernon Kia put its own spin on Bring Your Dog to Work Day. Renaming it Take Your Dog to Vernon Kia Day, spanning Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22, the dealer is donating $100 to the SPCA with every car sold.

See also: Leave your dogs at home, they can’t take the heat

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.