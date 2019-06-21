Theo got to spend the day at Vernon Kia Friday for Bring Your Dog to Work Day. (Submitted Photo)

Okanagan business embraces Bring Your Dog to Work Day

Dogs cause productivity issues at automotive dealership

A Vernon car dealership has gone to the dogs. Literally.

Theo caused some productivity issues at Vernon Kia Friday, June 21 for Bring Your Dog to Work Day.

The adorable, large-eyed pup was nearly impossible to ignore, among a few other furry friends spending the day at the office.

Even some customers brought their four-legged friends to the dealership as Vernon Kia put its own spin on Bring Your Dog to Work Day. Renaming it Take Your Dog to Vernon Kia Day, spanning Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22, the dealer is donating $100 to the SPCA with every car sold.

See also: Leave your dogs at home, they can’t take the heat

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Acknowledging skeptics, finance minister vows to build Trans Mountain project

Just Posted

Alberta man missing after boat capsizes south of Revelstoke

Search and rescue crews and the RCMP are currently searching

Honouring ancestors through art

Jenn Ashton’s art will be featured at the next exhibit at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre

City hires new by-law officer, in process of recruiting another

Revesltoke city staff currently hiring in several departments

Sunshine is back in Revelstoke today

Roads and weather

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for June 16

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator… Continue reading

VIDEO: Top NHL draft prospects Hughes and Kakko know they’ll always be linked

The two are on course to be selected No. 1 and No. 2 at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Friday

RCMP intercept Okanagan woman’s $40,000 intended for fraudsters

A Kelowna resident was led to believe she was aiding a police investigation

Time to reduce water use says water board

Okanagan Basin Water Board says with B.C now at drought level 3, conservation measures are crucial.

Expensive bike scooped off Okanagan highway

The bike fell off a moving vehicle and was picked up by another motorist

Surrey RCMP warned of ‘huge public protest’ if it raises Pride flag

Kari Simpson, director of CultureGuard, sent a letter to RCMP brass urging ‘immediate reconsideration’

‘Mammatus’ clouds spotted over Kamloops during thunderstorm

Clouds are indicative of violent updrafts and down drafts, an Environment Canada meteorologist says

$25-million exhibition centre coming to Kelowna airport

KF Aerospace to build 50,000 square foot facility across from YLW celebrating aviation industry

Inuit sue feds over experiments that included skin grafts

Plaintiffs allege they were also prodded with sharp instruments to assess their reaction to pain

Okanagan paddleboarder continues winning streak

Lina Augaitis will be representing Canada at the Pan America Games next month

Most Read