Okanagan city’s Enterprize Challenge finalists named

The seven finalists in the 2019 Community Futures North Okanagan Enterprize Challenge are (clockwise from top left): Fort Knox Security, Tylor Herold; Sugarbee’s Ice Cream Company, Kayley Letendre; The Boarding House Café, Marilyn Courtenay; Twilight Express Corp., Bonnie Godwin and Ashley Beauvois; FILL, Teresa Sanders; Monashee Health Collective, Dr. Steven Piper; Therabyte Inc., Ashley and Michael Reina. (CFNO - photos)

Many have big goals, such as keeping plastic from landfills and keeping people active. Some want to spread the joy of simple pleasures like real, French-style ice cream or board games over breakfast. All have their eyes on the 2019 Enterprize Challenge grand prize.

Community Futures North Okanagan (CFNO), which hosts the annual Enterprize Challenge, has announced the seven finalists competing to win nearly $34,000 in prizes at the finalists’ pitch, awards and challenger showcase April 24.

Kazia Mullin, business services coordinator, CFNO, says it’s been an exciting fifth year for Enterprize Challenge.

“The entrepreneurs who presented their first pitch all brought their best,” said Mullin. “The depth of skills, knowledge and passion delivered truly blew us away. It was a hard task for the judges to narrow the group of challengers down to the final seven.”

Here are the 2019 Enterprize Challenge finalists:

The Boarding House Café, Marilyn Courtenay

Board game lovers and early breakfast diners will eat, drink and be merry at The Boarding House Café. By opening early and staying open later than most coffee houses, The Boarding House gives residents a more flexible place to enjoy exceptional desserts, all-day meals and a great selection of board games.

Fort Knox Security, Tylor Herold

Growers and retailers in the Okanagan’s emerging cannabis industry can rely on specialized security services by Fort Knox. Covering produce facilities, micro producers and medicinal and retail outlets, Fort Knox gives cannabis business owners complete protection and peace of mind.

FILL, Teresa Sanders

A plastic-less lifestyle is made easier with FILL, a household goods store that lets customers refill everything from shampoo to dish soap, and purchase zero-waste products such as lunch containers and wooden toothbrushes . Customers will appreciate the chance to gauge their efforts with the FILL environmental calculator, which highlights the plastic they’ve saved from landfills and waters.

Monashee Health Collective, Dr. Steven Piper

If the North Okanagan embodies the ‘activate life’ statement, Monashee Health Collective offers the integrated health support so residents can enjoy a long and active life. With a team of like-minded healthcare professionals, Monashee provides assessment, treatment, education, training, recovery and outcome measures to inspire movement and quality of life.

Sugarbee’s Ice Cream Company, Kayley Letendre

Taste the Okanagan with real ice cream handmade from pure and local ingredients. Discover the mouth-watering bliss of rich, French-style ice cream blended right here for your family!

Therabyte Inc., Ashley & Michael Reina

Rehab therapy practitioners now have a solution to improve clinical research and treatment workflow with Therabyte. A cloud-based web application, Therabyte helps therapists and patients reach their goals at every stage of the treatment journey: intake, assessment, treatment, communication, reporting and billing.

Twilight Express Corp., Bonnie Godwin & Ashley Beauvois

When Enderby and area residents with mobility challenges need to get to medical appointments and do shopping, Twilight Express Corp. has its van doors open. This 14-seater handi-van with an approved wheelchair lift supplements community shuttles with on-demand service and also provides transportation for seniors, river floaters, special events and medical patients.

Finalists are competing to win one of three prize packages: first place, valued at $19,389; second place, valued at $9, 139, and third place, valued at $5,449.

Finalists will now give their pitch and winners will be announced at the final pitch and showcase being held April 24 at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre. This year marks the launch of the People’s Choice Award, sponsored by Sproing Creative. This prize will be awarded to the business with the most votes by the audience at the event.

Tickets are available via Eventbrite, and the public is encouraged to attend.

“Everyone is excited to hear the final pitches,” said Mullin. “It’s going to be a great evening.”

The Community Futures Enterprize Challenge is presented by VantageOne Credit Union and another 14 organizations sponsor the event to make the challenge and its prizes possible.