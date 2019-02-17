Okanagan College professor awarded for promoting financial literacy

A senior analyst at Kal Tire and part-time Okanagan College professor has been lauded for her commitment to inspiring young people to be financially savvy.

The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) presented Leigh Sindlinger with a Distinguished Service Award.

“The philanthropic work of volunteers like Leigh brings a positive impact on communities and the lives of others,” said Lori Mathison, president and CEO of CPABC. “She is truly deserving of this award.”

Sindlinger, CPA, CGA, is also a part-time professor with the Okanagan College School of Business. Previously, she was a regional finance manager with the Government of British Columbia.

Through CPA Canada’s Financial Literacy Program, Sindlinger has volunteered as a financial literacy educator for several years. She has delivered more than 100 financial literacy workshops in Okanagan schools for students in Grades 3 to 12, helping young people learn valuable financial skills – such as budgeting, saving, and managing credit – that they can use throughout their lives. Her sessions are well received by students that the demand for financial literacy sessions in local schools has increased significantly.

Sindlinger is also a member of CPA Canada’s Speakers Bureau. Her strong presentation skills led to her being selected in 2018 as a CPA Canada representative in Western Canada for media engagements. As a respected and active speaker on financial literacy matters, Sindlinger increases awareness of CPAs as subject matter experts and professionals who foster financial health.

She also serves as the treasurer and accountant and payroll officer for the Vernon Figure Skating Club and has been a board director with the North Okanagan Cycling Society, an organization that advocates for local cyclists.



