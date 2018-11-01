Vernon’s Tolko Industries has signed a 50-50 partnership with Southeastern Timber Products (pictured) in Ackerman, Mississippi, Tolko’s second venture south of the border. (setimberproducts.com photo)

Okanagan company lands south of the border again

Vernon-based Tolko Industries enters joint partnership with Mississippi timber mill

Vernon’s Tolko Industries has entered into a 50-50 joint venture partnership with Southeastern Timber Products (STP), a lumber mill in Ackerman, Mississippi.

The mill will be known as Southeastern Timber Products LLC, an STP-Tolko Partnership.

RELATED: Tolko playhouses brighten North Okanagan summer

“We’re pleased to have found a partner like STP that we share the same family-owned business values with,” said Tolko CEO Brad Thorlakson. “We look forward to the opportunity to invest in this, our second asset in the U.S., to support the future growth of our company. We’re pleased to support this facility and enhance its sales, marketing and logistic capabilities to service our customers across North America and abroad.”

RELATED: LETTERS: Way to go, Tolko Industries

STP manager Billy VanDevender is excited to be partnering with Tolko.

“Tolko has a long family history in the lumber manufacturing business and a proven ability to excel in our industry,” said VanDevender. “We are thrilled about our partnership.”


