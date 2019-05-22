Artist’s rendition of LNG Canada’s proposed Kitimat liquefied natural gas plant. (Image supplied)

Okanagan company wins contract for Kitimat LNG project

SK Form & Finish will work with equivalent of 4,000 fully loaded concrete trucks

An Okanagan-based company has been selected for a major project in Phase 1 of the LNG Canada construction site in Kitimat, B.C.

SK Form & Finish, a concrete forming and finishing company in Kelowna, will work in partnership with the Bird-ATCO joint venture to complete the slab place, finish and saw cutting for the LNG Canada construction camp.

The scope of work involves approximately 210,000 square feet of concrete, a release from SK Form & Finish said on Wednesday.

It includes an administration building, maintenance building, kitchen to feed 10,000 workers, recreation building and entertainment building.

“It is the equivalent of 4,000 fully loaded concrete trucks, all poured to exact specifications over a six week period,” said SK Form & Finish CEO Steve Kraushar.

Kraushar added that his father, who spent a lifetime working in the industry, would be astonished at the growth of the company.

“If I had told him that one day SK would win a contract for work on the LNG [Canada] project he’d have laughed me out of the house,” he said.

LNG Canada is a $40-billion project to deliver natural gas by pipeline from Dawson Creek to Kitimat where it will be liquefied for overseas export.

Premier John Horgan said the project is expected to generate $23 billion in government revenues.

An earlier version of this story referred to the project as Kitimat LNG. That is a separate project unassociated with LNG Canada. The above story has been corrected.


