Okanagan FreshCo openings delayed in Vernon, on target for Kelowna

The bright green store name has gone up, and activity continues inside a new downtown staple.
But Vernon residents eager to check out the new FreschCo store will have to wait a bit longer.
The store, at the old downtown Safeway location, likely won’t open until late June now. It was originally scheduled to open in the spring of 2020.
“Our teams are working hard to ensure the store is ready to open and serve the community,” said Michaela Konken, a public affairs associate on behalf of FreshCo.
FreshCo Kelowna in Dilworth Centre will open on Thursday, May 7 with a team of 141 employees. FreshCo Kelowna has made a community donation of $2,500 to Central Okanagan Food Bank.
@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.