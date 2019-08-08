Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board announces new CEO

This will help OMREB in ‘becoming a stronger, more effective organization,’ said OMREB president

George Greenwood has been announced as the new CEO for the Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board. (OMREB)

After a nearly four-month-long search, the Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board (OMREB) has announced its new CEO.

Today, OMREB announced George Greenwood would be taking the reins as CEO effective Sept. 3, 2019.

With an MBA from Dalhousie, a Bachelor of Technology in Management from BCIT and with designations of both Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and Certified Financial Planner, Greenwood brings a skill set that includes strategy, finance, operations, and human resources.

“This is an exciting time for OMREB, and we are confident that George’s highly collaborative approach and strong focus on members will move us even further along the road to becoming a stronger, more effective organization,” said OMREB president Michael Loewen.

READ MORE: CedarCreek Winery’s Home Block restaurant was one of 35 nominess from across the country

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan professors explain the science of wine

Greenwood will work in tandem with the board of directors and staff to continue to improve the services available to the organization’s members.

“I’m extremely excited to be joining the team at OMREB as we work together to continue adding value and benefits to our realtor members. I look forward to working with the board and the dedicated and hardworking staff at the OMREB office as we advocate and promote on behalf of the realtor members throughout the region of Peachland to Revelstoke,” said Greenwood, adding “It’s exciting to be returning to B.C. after 15 years away.”

For more information about OMREB, visit omreb.com.

