Okanagan maps make buying local easier

Buy Local BC is very pleased to share the new 7th Annual 2019 Buy Local! Buy Fresh! Okanagan Map and 4th Annual 2019 Buy Local! Buy Fresh! Thompson Shuswap Map. Each year’s campaign provides over 125 listings, including 77 farms across this season’s two new editions of your year-round map and guide to local food.

The 4th Annual Thompson Shuswap map showcases 50 participants from Kamloops to Salmon Arm, east to Sicamous, west to Ashcroft & Lillooet, and north to Clearwater. The updated Okanagan map presents over 75 participants between Osoyoos, the Similkameen Valley, north to Armstrong. Together, these maps feature some of our region’s finest locally produced food and drinks, along with interesting and fun new events, services, and ideas for visiting or touring many of the producers and farms.

The 2019 campaign officially kicked off at Vernon Farmers’ Market on July 1st, with the new Okanagan Similkameen map. The 2019 Thompson Shuswap map arrived on stands starting July 3rd. Free copies of the maps are also available at most visitor centres and hotels, and at many participating businesses throughout the Okanagan Valley, the Thompson Valleys, and the Shuswap.

“Our launch at the amazing Canada Day farmers’ market in Vernon was an ideal start to the new season. We’re also looking forward to taking both of our maps to Armstrong this summer, where we’re seeing growing support for both editions,” said Buy Local BC founder and coordinator Shayne Wright.

For more information on upcoming event dates, as well as locations to pick up printed maps, and to view the online listings, visit buylocalbc.org

