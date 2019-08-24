Okanagan Pizza Huts raise dough for diabetes research

Vernon Pizza Hut location raised more than $3,000 for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation

In just nine weeks, Vernon Pizza Hut locations raised more than $3,000 for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation – part of a province-wide fundraiser that saw the pizza chain raise more than $100,000.

The precise total raised by Vernon locations during the Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes fundraiser was $3,631.

“The success of this is especially attributed to the residents of Vernon,” said Isabella Alvarez, a spokesperson for Pizza Hut Restaurants LP. “It would not have been possible without the generous support of our community.”

Across B.C., 51 stores took part in this year’s campaign, raising a total of $104,912.

“We are very proud of our restaurant teams and our customers overwhelming support for this very important cause” said Mike Cyr, President of Pizza Hut Restaurants. “Pizza Hut strongly believes in getting involved locally which is why it chose an organization like JDRF.”

The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in turn recognized Pizza Hut for its contribution.

“The efforts of every employee are making a huge difference for 300,000 Canadians living with Type 1 diabetes and we are extremely grateful for their ongoing support to help raise funds and awareness.” said Dayna Backus, the foundation’s regional director for B.C. and the Yukon.

The Foundation awarded Pizza Hut as a 2018 honoree at the end of last year due to the pizza chain’s continued funding.

The average incidence rate of Type 1 diabetes has been growing at an estimated 5.1 per cent year over year – above the global average. The expected cost to Canada’s health care system is as much as $16.9 billion by 2020. The research foundation has worked for more than 40 years in search of a cure.

This was the 12th year that Pizza Hut has been involved with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, and after this year the total funds raised amounts to $489,912.

