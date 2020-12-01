Online community launched to support local businesses

Community Futures is hosting Revy Open for Business as a one stop shop for information

Community Futures has launched a Facebook group Revy Open for Business, a tool for businesses to communicate with the community through the pandemic.

“The idea is to create and maintain an online buzz to support local shopping over the holiday season,” said Kevin Dorrius, general manager at Community Futures, in a post promoting the group.

Revelstoke-based businesses can share their products and services available to locals and visitors, keep the community updated on the COVID status of their business and share promotions. Only pre-approved businesses can post up to three times per day.

READ MORE: In the giving spirit? Here is what you can do this Christmas season

Consumers can ask questions about products, however all unrelated comments or posts will be removed by a moderator that is being paid by Community Futures.

Businesses and consumers who are not comfortable or familiar with social media but want to participate will have access to resources through the Revelstoke Tech Coordinator to help them safely set up Facebook profiles. For more information on this contact Hayley Johnson by email at hayley@ideafactory.ca.

Consumers who have joined the group before Dec. 5 will be entered in a draw to win one of three $100 gift cards from a participating business.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Business