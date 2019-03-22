Pet Planet picks up Okanagan’s cannabis for pets

A Lumby business has harvested a major deal which will see its product sold across North America.

True Leaf Medicine International Ltd., a cannabis and hemp wellness brand for pets, has expanded its total retail distribution to 3,500 stores worldwide with the addition of Pet Planet as a North American retail partner.

True Leaf made the announcement Thursday, March 21 at the Global Pet Expo in Orlando, Florida, the pet industry’s largest annual trade show, where it is unveiling its new brand identity, redesigned logo and product innovations.

True Leaf’s hemp-based pet supplements will be available in Pet Planet stores in Canada and the United States starting April 1, 2019. Pet Planet is well known for carrying high-quality, all-natural pet brands consumers can trust. As part of the selection process, True Leaf demonstrated it met the retailer’s strict manufacturing and nutritional criteria through a thorough screening process verifying the source and quality of each ingredient used in the Company’s product line.

“As cannabis and hemp products continue to gain mainstream market momentum, our fully legal hemp-based formulas have caught the attention of pet retailers in North America and Europe,” said Darcy Bomford, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of True Leaf. “Today’s announcement is a testament to the quality and care we put into our products for pets. When you shop at Pet Planet, you know the products you are buying are nutritious and meet premium quality standards.”

True Leaf products use an innovative formula of active ingredients – anchored by hemp – to target specific pet health challenges such as calming support, hip and joint function, and the supplementation of omega-3s. Pet Planet will carry the Company’s line of functional chews and supplement oils for dogs in all 75 of its stores across North America.

“Pet guardians curious about the therapeutic benefits of hemp should start with True Leaf,” said Laura Leah English, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pet Planet. “We were drawn to their products because they are fully legal, safe and effective. Pet Planet’s philosophy is founded on the principle of trust and we know we can trust True Leaf.”

