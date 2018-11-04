PHOTO GALLERY: Revelstoke Chamber celebrates business excellence

The Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce hosted their 25th annual business awards gala last night.

The winners were:

  • Employee of the year: Tammy Sutherland-Home Hardware
  • Tourism and Attractions Excellence: LUNA Nocturnal Art & Wonder
  • Food Service Excellence: Chubby Funsters
  • Accomodation Excellence: McCarty House Inn
  • Industrial and Manufacturing Excellence: Big Bend Fabworks
  • Retail Service Excellence: Big Mountain Kitchen and Linen
  • Youth Employee Award: The Nomad
  • Best New or Renovated Building Design: Mountain View School Project
  • Entrepreneurial Excellence: Aaron Davidson, Chronometer
  • Home-Based Business Excellence: Milestones & Memories Childcare, Mandy McQuarrie
  • Community Support Excellence: Fred Beruschi & Steven Hui, Queen Victoria Helipad project
  • Business Person of the Year: Nicole Cherlet, Big Mountain Kitchen & Linen and Sara Sansom, Birch & Lace/Feather & Stone
  • Business of the Year: The Taco Club, Mike Brown and Riley Geidt

Gallery

Previous story
Okanagan real estate sales climb

Just Posted

PHOTO GALLERY: Revelstoke Chamber celebrates business excellence

The Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce hosted their 25th annual business awards gala… Continue reading

Revelstoke Grizzlies win against U.S. team

The Revelstoke Grizzlies beat the Spokane Braves 4:1 last night

Watch out for rockfall on Highway 23 near Revelstoke

DriveBC cautions drivers

Rain, snowfall warnings in effect across B.C.

B.C.’s Interior set to get hit with snow while the Lower Mainland is expected to see more rain

DNA confirms couple died in plane crash near Revelstoke

The plane was en-route from Penticton to Edmonton in November 2017 with two people onboard when it went missing

Candlelight vigil honours the memory of Nicole Bell and other missing B.C. women

Friends and supporters share memories, grief and healing moments

Investigators probing cause of fatal two-plane crash over Ottawa

One plane had reportedly been headed to the airport with ‘landing gear issues’

Former BC Lions player facing second-degree murder charge in ex-girlfriend’s death

Josh Boden is charged in connection to Kimberly Lynn Hallgarth’s 2009 death

B.C. Lions face difficult trek to earn Buono a title in his final season

B.C. will open the CFL playoffs on the road in Hamilton next Sunday

B.C. VIEWS: Going back to the disco era of labour relations

NDP may remove restrictions on school strikes, union sign-ups

Mild, dry winter expected for much of B.C.

El Niño to affect weather pattern coming off Pacific Ocean

Tired and angry, migrant caravan splinters in Mexican state

President Donald Trump has ordered U.S. troops to the Mexican border in response to the caravans

All-consuming midterm battles heat up as U.S. campaigns near the end

It will be a face-off between Democrats and Trump’s Republicans

Narrow window to nab federal housing cash: Vancouver mayor-elect

Kennedy says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has promised significant funding for affordable housing

Most Read