PHOTO GALLERY: Revelstoke Chamber celebrates business excellence

The Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce hosted their 25th annual business awards gala last night.
The winners were:
- Employee of the year: Tammy Sutherland-Home Hardware
- Tourism and Attractions Excellence: LUNA Nocturnal Art & Wonder
- Food Service Excellence: Chubby Funsters
- Accomodation Excellence: McCarty House Inn
- Industrial and Manufacturing Excellence: Big Bend Fabworks
- Retail Service Excellence: Big Mountain Kitchen and Linen
- Youth Employee Award: The Nomad
- Best New or Renovated Building Design: Mountain View School Project
- Entrepreneurial Excellence: Aaron Davidson, Chronometer
- Home-Based Business Excellence: Milestones & Memories Childcare, Mandy McQuarrie
- Community Support Excellence: Fred Beruschi & Steven Hui, Queen Victoria Helipad project
- Business Person of the Year: Nicole Cherlet, Big Mountain Kitchen & Linen and Sara Sansom, Birch & Lace/Feather & Stone
- Business of the Year: The Taco Club, Mike Brown and Riley Geidt