Strata condos are an increasing share of the new housing market, with shared liabilities for owners. (Vernon Morning Star)

Poor construction, maintenance driving B.C. strata insurance rates up

Financial regulator finds water damage a major factor

Insurance premiums for strata properties have increased by about 40 per cent across B.C. and some deductibles have more than doubled in the past year, the B.C. Financial Services Authority finds in a new report.

Minor claims, many from water damage in new construction or due to lack of maintenance, have made strata insurance unprofitable and the market is “unhealthy” as a result, CEO Blair Morrison said in releasing the BCFSA’s preliminary findings June 16.

“Despite large increases already being felt, the situation has not stabilized, meaning many stratas, particularly in those in buildings considered to be high-risk by insurers, can expect to face further pricing pressures as well as the risk of not being able to obtain full strata property insurance coverage,” Morrison said.

more to come…

BC legislature

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New association launches to give voice to B.C. First Nation development corporations

Just Posted

Utilities Commission investigating gas prices in Revelstoke

Complaints of unfair pricing spurred the investigation

Ride-hailing coming to Kamloops

Kabu Ride is launching in Kamloops on July 1

Go by bike June 20 for Cycle for Solstice event

POW, RCA and Go By Bike are hosting the new event

Revelstoke video aims to educate youth on elder abuse

June 15 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Revelstoke’s A & W reopens after rebuild

The business has been closed since June 2019

CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Details to be rolled out on possible other CERB changes

Kelowna council confused, frustrated by report on future of e-scooters in the city

E-scooter sharing programs are currently out of operation due to the pandemic and city staff say they may not return for some time

Poor construction, maintenance driving B.C. strata insurance rates up

Financial regulator finds water damage a major factor

Lake Country woman dies in Kamloops collision

The 49-year-old woman was struck while crossing an intersection on Highway 5A

Weekend rainfall pushes Okanagan lakes closer to capacity

Boaters, homeowners asked to take extra measures to protect shorelines in Coldstream

Government pledges $3M to improve salmon stocks, restoration in B.C.

Seven projects will get $3M under joint federal/provincial program to reverse declines

Jack the cat finally came back with help from dedicated Shuswap volunteers

Surrey couple thrilled with help from skilled cat trapper

RCMP request public assistance to locate missing Shuswap woman

Salmon Arm RCMP report Allison Askoty may have been last seen on June 12

Campaign to lead B.C. Green Party back on

Campaign was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Most Read