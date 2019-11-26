Popular taco stand will return to Salmon Arm park

Councillor says city must invite proposals to ensure it gets best value for facilities

Just like clockwork, Rosa’s Taco Stand will return to Blackburn Park in 2020 when the warmer weather returns.

At city council’s Nov. 25 meeting, it was announced that Rosa Guthrie, who operates the taco stand, was the only person to submit a proposal for the Blackburn Park concession. It will be hers for at least four more seasons.

Guthrie has operated her taco stand for 15 years in the park and fans of hers were worried when the city advertised a request for proposals for the site.

After the announcement that the lease will return to her, Coun. Kevin Flynn said the city was simply doing its job for the taxpayers by making sure it gets value for its facilities.

“I’m glad we are supporting Rosa as she’s beloved in the community and provides very good food. I think it’s a win-win for everybody,” said Flynn. “But we have to do this with our facilities to make sure that we are getting good value for the community and the taxpayer.”

Read more: Owner of popular Salmon Arm taco stand must apply to reopen

Read more: 2011 – Signed, sealed and serving

Guthrie’s lease will be for four years, from Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2023. She will be paying $100 more per month from April to September when the stand is operating, bringing the fee to $450/month. During the months when the stand is closed, October to March, she will pay $50 per month for storage.

After the city posted the request for proposals, Guthrie said she started receiving calls from people worried about her and the taco stand. She was surprised by the city’s post and the response she received, but felt confident she would be back in Blackburn Park.

She was right.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Western Canada Indigenous leaders choose pipelines over poverty

Just Posted

Art in the Park looking for artists for 2020 program

Go on a retreat in Glacier National Park and let the beauty inspire you

Slippery road conditions near Revelstoke today

High zero degrees

In the 1890s, Revelstoke was part of the West Kootenay. But now?

Place Names: How did Revelstoke leave the West Kootenay?

Revelstoke Secondary School receives government funding to facilitate Youth Work in Trades program

It is one of many programs offered for students to learn or work in trades before graduation

Adventure smart in the Revelstoke area this winter

AdventureSmart BC team in Revelstoke for Welcome Week

Long time coming: Grey Cup parade to take over downtown Winnipeg

It’s their first championship since a 50-11 win over Edmonton in the 1990 title game

B.C. teacher disciplined for telling students they ‘suck,’ shoving them in hallway

Teaching licence suspended for one week

Kelowna’s tent city is being relocated

Two parks have been established for people who need outdoor overnight shelter to set up their tents

Popular taco stand will return to Salmon Arm park

Councillor says city must invite proposals to ensure it gets best value for facilities

Leon’s tent city is on the move to North Kelowna

Two parks have been established for people who need outdoor overnight shelter to set up their tents

NHL investigates allegations Calgary Flames coach used racial slurs

The NHL called the alleged behaviour ‘repugnant and unacceptable’

Vancouver Island woman in custody after parking lot doughnuts, evading police

“Officers made multiple attempts to stop the vehicle from exiting the parking lot”

North Okanagan group brings in young talent to celebrate Beethoven

NOCCA presents An Evening Celebrating Beethoven Dec. 1

Border jumper tossed bags out of plane before arrest at B.C. airport

U.S. Customs and the RCMP worked to catch the suspect

Most Read