FILE - In this April 20, 2018 file photo, a woman exhales while smoking a joint during the 4-20 annual marijuana celebration, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

Pot sales down by nearly 70% on Day 2 of legalization in B.C.

Several products on BC Cannabis Store are still sold out

The high didn’t last for long as British Columbia residents bought nearly 70 per cent less cannabis on the second day of legalization.

The BC Liquor Distribution Branch says when marijuana became legal Wednesday there were 9,175 sales online and 805 purchases at the province’s only physical store in Kamloops.

The next day there were 2,563 online transactions and 521 at the BC Cannabis Store.

The branch is not releasing the total value of the sales, which it says is its policy for liquor store sales as well.

Several products on the website remain sold out.

READ MORE: B.C.’s biggest city celebrates cannabis without a legal store

Spokeswoman Viviana Zanocco of the distribution branch has said several licensed producers did not ship their full product commitment in time for legalization.

The Canadian Press

